OpenAI's widely popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT has received voice and image functionalities. In a new blog post, the American AI company said it will be rolling out the new features over the next two weeks.

In other words, enterprise users and those who pay for a ChatGPT Plus subscription will be able to have back-and-forth conversations with ChatGPT in the coming days.

ChatGPT set to get new useful features

Those using the free version of the AI-powered bot, on the other hand, will be limited to text input. The upcoming speech features will comprise a set of human voices, which are generated by real voice actors.

These life-like conversations will be powered by the open-source speech recognition system Whisper and a new text-to-speech model.

OpenAI, which is on the verge of opening an office in Dublin, released short samples of what the AI bot's new voices sound like when reading a poem or a speech. These are major improvements from the generic AI voices some websites offer to voice their articles.

The second big upgrade

Much to the relief of those who have trouble finding the right words while talking to ChatGPT, a second big upgrade dubbed "image chat functionality" is in the offing.

For instance, if you want to ask ChatGPT a question about a specific flower, you can simply snap a photo and send it to the chat. Likewise, you can discuss multiple images.

On top of that, you can use the drawing tool to guide ChatGPT about the specific part of an image you are referring to.

#ChatGPT can now SEE, HEAR, and SPEAK!.

OpenAI are beginning to roll out new voice and image capabilities in ChatGPT. They offer a new, more intuitive type of interface by allowing you to have a voice conversation or show ChatGPT what you’re talking about...#AI pic.twitter.com/B8XPafRbT0 — AI Zettai Ryouiki AI技術 絶対領域 (@AiZettaiRyouiki) September 27, 2023

OpenAI says GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 models will facilitate the processing of the images. These models will apply their language reasoning skills to different image types, including screenshots, photographs and documents having texts and images.

However, the AI firm also acknowledges that its chatbot is still under development and has some limitations. For example, ChatGPT is likely to struggle with non-roman scripts

So, non-English users are advised to use the AI chatbot cautiously. Moreover, ChatGPT isn't designed to be used in high-risk situations without verification.

Instead, the AI bot is best suited for specialised topics, including entertainment, education and customer service.

The future of ChatGPT

OpenAI is sparing no effort to improve its AI chatbot, which recently saw a drop in traffic for the third month in a row. Now, the company is trying to make ChatGPT more engaging and user-friendly by adding voice and image functionalities.

ChatGPT could be used in multiple new and innovative ways in the future. For example, the bot might come in handy for developing new educational tools that allow students to learn visually.

Likewise, the bot might be used to develop new customer service tools that deliver more natural and engaging interactions. It is worth noting that OpenAI is committed to developing ChatGPT in a responsible way.

In line with this, the company is leaving no stone unturned to reduce potential risks associated with voice and image functionalities like impersonation and fraud.

The company is also ensuring that its AI chatbot is used in a fair and unbiased manner. The newly announced voice and image functionalities open up a world of new possibilities for the use of ChatGPT. Here's how ChatGPT's new voice and image functionalities could be used

Healthcare

ChatGPT could be used to develop new healthcare tools that allow patients and doctors to communicate more effectively. It can also be used to create chatbots that help doctors diagnose diseases and create treatment plans.

Entertainment

ChatGPT could be used to create all-new entertainment experiences that are more engaging and immersive. For example, ChatGPT could be used to create chatbots that act as characters in movies or video games.

Education

OpenAI's chatbot can be used to develop new educational tools. For instance, ChatGPT could be used to create interactive exercises that allow students to learn about different topics.

Customer service

ChatGPT could be used to develop new customer service tools that enhance the overall interaction experience for the customers.

For example, ChatGPT could be used to create chatbots that can not only answer customer questions but also provide personalised assistance.