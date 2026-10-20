Undefeated boxing champion Claressa Shields has surprised fans by revealing that she might have considered a career in adult entertainment had boxing not become her profession. During a livestream with content creator Zoe Spencer, the American fighter discussed alternative careers she could have pursued, offering an unexpected answer.

'I would be like a Christian pornstar. Yeah, you know, on film, but only with your husband,' Shields said.

She subsequently mentioned two other possibilities, highlighting her interests beyond the boxing ring. 'But besides that, I'd be like a singer. I would play basketball.'

The 31-year-old has established herself as one of the most accomplished female boxers of her generation. Born in Flint, Michigan, Shields won gold medals at the 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Rio Olympics before transitioning to professional boxing.

She became the first American boxer, male or female, to win gold medals at two consecutive editions of the Olympics. Her success continued in the professional ranks, where she became an undisputed champion across multiple weight divisions and built an unbeaten record.

Music Career Extends Beyond Boxing

Shields' comments suggest that she could have explored several professions had her sporting journey taken a different direction. Her reference to singing was particularly interesting because music is already part of her life outside sport.

The boxer has released tracks including 'Killa', 'Run Your Mouth' and 'Good Life'. She has also performed under the name Ressa Da GWOAT, releasing songs such as 'Round 1' and 'Pop My [expletive]'.

In October 2025, Shields released 'Poke the Gwoat', featuring Taty Kamille, further demonstrating her interest in developing a creative career alongside her sporting achievements.

Another personal release arrived in March 2026 with 'Faithful', a love song dedicated to rapper Papoose. Their relationship has attracted public interest, with Shields occasionally sharing aspects of her personal life.

Although music remains separate from her boxing career, it provides another platform for the champion to express herself. Apart from music, basketball was another possibility she mentioned.

Shields Continues to Target Major Fights

Despite her interests outside sport, Shields remains focused on extending her legacy in the ring.

In February 2026, she defeated Franchon Crews-Dezurn by unanimous decision in Detroit to retain her undisputed heavyweight championship. She subsequently returned to middleweight in August, stopping Australia's Kaye Scott in the sixth round to reclaim the WBA and WBC titles.

Shields' next opponent has yet to be officially confirmed, but potential high-profile match-ups remain under discussion.

She has expressed interest in facing Britain's Lauren Price, with a potential contest being discussed for early 2027. A bout against Chantelle Cameron has also been mentioned, with Detroit's Ford Field reportedly considered as a possible venue.

A meeting with either British fighter would present Shields with another opportunity to strengthen her standing in women's boxing.

For now, her comments about alternative careers offer a glimpse of the personality behind the championships. While her ambitions extend into music and other interests, Shields continues to focus on competition, with further major fights potentially ahead as she looks to protect her unbeaten record and add to her achievements.