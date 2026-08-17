Read more Prichard Colón Dies at 33 After 11-Year Brain Injury Battle: 10 Photos Remembering His Life and Ring Legacy Prichard Colón Dies at 33 After 11-Year Brain Injury Battle: 10 Photos Remembering His Life and Ring Legacy

Former WBO featherweight world champion Heather Hardy is appealing for financial support after suffering lasting effects from a traumatic brain injury. The 44-year-old Brooklyn fighter says the damage has affected her health, vision and ability to work consistently.

The Hall of Fame inductee is seeking help with 'basic living expenses and necessities' for herself and her daughter. Hardy launched a GoFundMe campaign in July. It has since passed $30,000 (£22,000) towards its $100,000 (£73,700) target. The fundraiser is intended to help cover rent and daily expenses while she focuses on her recovery.

'My name is Heather 'The Heat' Hardy, and I gave everything I had to boxing,' Hardy said in her GoFundMe campaign. 'A Brooklyn fighter, single mother, WBC International champion, and former WBO Featherweight World Champion, I built my career the hard way—round by round, fight by fight, often while working and raising my daughter.'

'Now I'm facing the hardest fight of my life outside the ring,' she added.

'If my fights ever inspired you, if you cheered for my championships, or if you've ever given everything to a job only to have it take your health and leave you without help, please consider donating and sharing this fundraiser.'

'Every contribution helps me to meet my immediate living needs while I focus on my health, stability, and the next chapter of my life after boxing.'

From Late Starter to World Champion

Hardy began boxing relatively late. As a working single mother, she started training at Brooklyn's famous Gleason's Gym. She had her first amateur bout in 2011.

Just two months later, aged 29, she won the USA Boxing national female featherweight title. She turned professional in August 2012.

Hardy quickly became one of the most recognisable American women fighters. She also became a trainer, using Gleason's to help support herself and her daughter.

Her breakthrough came in 2016. Hardy defeated Shelly Vincent for the WBC International featherweight title in a fight broadcast by NBC Sports Network.

The pair met again two years later. This time, the vacant WBO featherweight title was at stake at Madison Square Garden.

Hardy won by unanimous decision to become world champion. Her reign was short-lived.

In September 2019, Amanda Serrano defeated Hardy over 10 rounds. Serrano won on all three judges' scorecards and claimed the WBO belt.

Hardy was named among the 2026 International Women's Boxing Hall of Fame inductees in 2025. The honour recognises a career that helped raise the profile of women's boxing.

The Cost of a Fighting Career

Hardy later moved between boxing and MMA. She compiled a 2-2 record in MMA, including four Bellator appearances.

She returned to boxing after a lengthy absence. Wins over Calista Silgado and Taynna Cardoso in 2022 and 2023 set up another meeting with Serrano.

Their second fight took place in August 2023 in Dallas. Hardy again lost a 10-round unanimous decision.

ESPN reported that Hardy absorbed 278 punches during the contest, including 242 power punches. She later said her vision remained blurred for days. An MRI and eye examination identified the effects of a concussion.

In 2024, Hardy was forced to abandon a planned bare-knuckle bout after doctors warned that she had suffered too many concussions. She said further head trauma could threaten her vision and health.

Her professional boxing record stands at 24-3, with four knockouts.