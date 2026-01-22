Prince Harry faced a tense courtroom showdown as he returned to the Royal Courts of Justice in London to give evidence against Associated Newspapers in his phone hacking lawsuit.

What unfolded this week was an intensely emotional cross-examination, one that forced the presiding judge to intervene not once but twice, underscoring the raw vulnerability of the Duke of Sussex as he fought for accountability against one of Britain's most powerful media organisations.

The trial, which has dominated headlines since its commencement, centres on the Mail's alleged unlawful means of information gathering, including phone hacking and blagging, allegations which Associated Newspapers categorically denies.

Yet what became apparent during Wednesday's proceedings was something far more than a legal dispute over journalistic practices; it was a glimpse into the emotional weight carried by a man fighting against an institution that, in his view, systematically violated his privacy and that of his family.

GB News reporter Cameron Walker was present in the courtroom, providing a front-row account of a moment that exposed the personal toll this legal battle has taken on the prince.

Prince Harry's Emotional Response During Cross-Examination

Walker described the atmosphere in the courtroom as 'frosty, maybe bitter', noting that Harry was 'certainly ready for a fight' as he endured two and a half hours of questioning from an Associated Newspapers barrister.

The duke was unemotional for much of the interrogation, maintaining his composure as lawyers probed the foundations of his case against the publisher.

However, the moment his thoughts turned to his wife, Meghan, the carefully constructed facade cracked. His voice broke, he bit his lip, and visible distress washed over him—a stark departure from the composed demeanour he had maintained moments before.

'When he talks about his wife Meghan, that is when he appeared to get emotional,' Walker recalled.

The rawness of that moment captured within the austere halls of the Royal Courts was a potent reminder that beneath the legal arguments and documented evidence lies a human being profoundly affected by years of intrusive media scrutiny.

Judge Intervenes as Prince Harry Contests Associated Newspapers' Defence

What proved particularly striking was the judge's need to issue not one, but two reminders during the cross-examination that Harry's role was simply to answer questions, not to argue his case or challenge the defence barrister's approach.

This intervention speaks volumes: the duke, visibly wounded and emotionally invested in seeing justice served, struggled to maintain the emotional restraint the courtroom demands.

His frustration was palpable—a natural human response when fighting an uphill battle against an organisation with seemingly inexhaustible resources.

'The judge had to remind Harry on two occasions during that cross-examination that he was only there to answer questions, not to fight his case. That is for his own barrister to do,' Walker explained.

This moment underscored a fundamental tension inherent to courtroom proceedings: the difficulty of separating personal emotion from procedural obligation when your very privacy and dignity stand at stake.

A Battle for Accountability and Respect

The Duke said nothing less than that it was 'fundamentally wrong for Associated Newspapers to put us all through this again, when all we required was an apology and some accountability.'

His statement crystallised the heart of his grievance—not merely a desire for financial compensation, but a yearning for simple acknowledgement of wrongdoing and a commitment to change.

'It's a horrible experience and the worst bit of it is by taking a stand against them, they continue to come after me and make my wife's life an absolute misery,' he added, his words capturing the vicious cycle he perceives himself trapped within.

Walker's eyewitness account offers a sobering perspective on a lawsuit that extends far beyond courtroom theatrics. This is a case about a family's determination to reclaim a basic right, the right to privacy, and the personal cost of pursuing justice against entrenched institutional power.

When Prince Harry left the courtroom that day, visibly shaken and clearly very upset, he was not simply departing as the losing party in a legal proceeding. He was walking away as a man who had finally been given the opportunity to speak his truth, whatever the emotional toll.