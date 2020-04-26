Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love offered a personal tribute to retired San Antonio Spurs player Tim Duncan last night on his 44th birthday, calling him "the best power forward of all time."

In his Instagram post, Love mentioned how he received his "welcome to the NBA" moment from Duncan in his 4th game as a pro player. "I wouldn't have the success I've had in our league without learning from #21," he wrote.

Today, Kevin Love is one of the best power forwards in the league, averaging 18.2 points and 11.1 rebounds in his career. Not bad for an Oregon kid that was once schooled by Duncan on the floor.

Love is not alone in his opinion about Duncan. Last year, Bleacher Report compiled a list of the best power forwards of all time using an objective algorithm to list their selection. Tim Duncan came out first.

Duncan will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this year, together with Kevin Garnett and early posthumous inductee Kobe Bryant.

Love respects and admires Duncan and how the San Antonio legend dropped 30 points on him during their first meeting on November 5, 2008.

Last night the 25th of April, as Duncan was celebrating his 44th birthday, Love decided that it's only fitting that he pays tribute to the man who showed him what a power forward should be.

Younger power forwards such as reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and rookie sensation Zion Williamson may overtake Love and Duncan someday. But for now, it is a tribute of one of the best active power forwards in the league to the best power forward of all time. A legendary player, Love is lucky enough to play against Duncan, especially during his time in the Western Conference with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

While there are players such as Dirk Nowitzki who redefined the meaning of the power forward position in modern positionless basketball, (Love is a 37% career 3-point shooter) Duncan is a traditional power forward complete with bank and hook shots. He inspired younger players such as Antetokounmpo and Williamson to play the way the position is to be played for years to come.