The sudden appearance of the comet 3I/ATLAS, an interstellar object, has ignited a global debate about its true nature. While the public looks to the stars for answers, a growing sense of unease suggests that intelligence agencies may be withholding critical data. As the object traverses our solar system, the silence from official channels is only heightening suspicions about what lies beneath the surface.

Since the moment it was spotted on its path through the stars, Harvard astronomer Avi Loeb has proposed that this unique object is a piece of hardware of non-human origin.

He has carefully documented several peculiar traits that fall outside the norm, such as its massive scale and a rotation angle nearly upright to the Sun. While most scientists view it as a typical comet from far away, Loeb points to its precise path near Mars and Jupiter as evidence of something more.

The NASA-Loeb Friction

NASA's refusal to see 3I/ATLAS as anything other than a natural phenomenon has provoked Loeb, leading him to charge them with 'arrogance.' Although most of his peers share the space agency's perspective, he insists they are overlooking the specific irregularities he identified.

The astronomer also accused the agency of withholding Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter sightings when 3I/ATLAS passed closest to Mars in October. While NASA blamed the government closure from the year before, the files were ultimately shared in late November.

Loeb's criticisms extend beyond NASA. In a recent blog post, the scientist highlighted how a Freedom of Information Act request from ufologist John Greenewald Jr. was flatly rejected. Greenewald had sought 'any assessments, reports, or communications maintained by the Central Intelligence Agency referencing 3I/ATLAS', only to be met with a wall of silence.

What is the CIA Hiding?

In an official reply to the request, the CIA informed Greenewald that it would 'neither confirm nor deny the existence or nonexistence of records' regarding the visitor. This cryptic statement is open to several vastly different interpretations.

Greenewald is a prominent figure within the UFO community. He is the creator of The Black Vault, a massive repository containing millions of government files obtained through legal requests. Among these records are released clips showing what the Pentagon classifies as 'unidentified anomalous phenomena.'

According to Loeb, the agency's hidden stance is 'surprising' because it contradicts NASA's firm belief that '3I/ATLAS is definitely a comet of natural origin.' He posed a rhetorical challenge, asking why the CIA would classify information regarding a common space rock if the government was truly certain of its ordinary nature.

'If this conclusion was clear all along to everyone within government and academia — as NASA officials presented the case, then why would the CIA treat the possible existence of records dealing with a natural comet as sensitive enough to be classified?' Loeb asked.

National Security or Natural Phenomenon?

Loeb hinted that the state may have checked whether this object posed a risk to national safety. His theory is that they were preparing for a potential 'black swan event,' a subject that he has found particularly gripping.

The discovery of an alien device could lead to disaster for mankind, Loeb has claimed. He has long suspected that 3I/ATLAS may be 'akin to a Trojan Horse, where a technological object masquerades as a natural comet.'

It is possible that debates over these risks were 'hidden from public view in order to prevent panic from taking hold for no good reason,' Loeb mused, given that a 'black swan event is still regarded as highly unlikely.' Yet, this line of reasoning requires the CIA to have secrets in the first place. The response sent to Greenewald, notably, did not exclude the 'nonexistence of records.'

Moreover, the idea that 3I/ATLAS is an artificial craft is becoming harder to support as more information is gathered. This raises the question: if the visitor is truly just an ordinary mass of frozen water, what could the government possibly be concealing?

Regardless, Loeb is not prepared to give up his search. He has called for a more detailed inspection when the object passes nearest to Jupiter in March. Writing in his post, he finished by saying: 'Unless we check, we might never know if this swan is white or black.'