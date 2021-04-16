Jake Paul may be preparing for his bout against Ben Askren this weekend, but the YouTube star turned boxer is already planning his next fight and has again singled out UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

The Irishman is currently focused on his upcoming trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier in July, but has made no secret of his desire to return to the boxing ring in the future.

McGregor, whose one and only boxing match thus far was the loss against Floyd Mayweather Jr, is keen to arrange a bout with Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao. Paul, however, has other plans for the Irishman.

The YouTube star is certain McGregor has no chance against Pacquiao, and believes he will pose an easier challenge for the former two-division UFC champion. And despite both fighters currently focusing their attention on different things Paul believes they are closer to arranging a fight than anyone thinks.

"I think we both are on a road to each other," Paul said about facing McGregor, as quoted on MMA Fighting. "He wants another boxing fight. He wants to fight Manny Pacquiao. He would get toasted. He just keeps on taking Ls. So I think him fighting me would not only be his money fight, but it would technically be the easiest challenge, right?" Fighting Jake Paul would probably be easier than fighting Manny Pacquiao and it would be just as big.

"I think we're a lot closer to a Jake Paul-Conor McGregor fight than anyone thinks. I think it could happen in the next 24 months," he added.

McGregor's immediate focus is on avenging his defeat to Poirier earlier in the year and getting back to title contention in the UFC. However, his desire to get back in the boxing ring is what Paul is playing at.

The American YouTuber is hoping McGregor triumphs against Poirier as he feels it will add more excitement if they book a fight against each other.

"Conor's the big name," Paul said. "He's a A-list celebrity, and there are very few fighters who are A-list celebrities. So we'll see what happens. I hope he wins against Dustin, I guess, so that the fight becomes more exciting."