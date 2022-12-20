Gaby Hutchinson, who worked as one of the security contractors during the concert, suffered from fatal injuries at age 23. He was the second person to lose their life from a crush at Nigerian afro-pop singer Asake's show.

Asake's concert took place on Thursday, December 15, at London's Brixton Academy. According to the Metropolitan Police, a "large number of people" tried to force their way into the O2 Stadium and eventually, the Nigerian artist's performance was cut short.

Asake was left with no choice but to end the show after only three songs, later releasing a public statement saying his "heart is with those who were injured." Prior to his performance, the rising afro-pop star asked people without tickets not to show up.

Unfortunately, Gaby Hutchinson was not the only one who lost their lives after the tragic incident. The news of Gaby Hutchinson's passing came shortly after the reported death of Rebecca Ikumelo, a 33-year-old mother of two, who died last week Saturday. According to reports, two other women aged 21 and 23 are still in the hospital in critical condition.

Asake was "devasted by the news" of Rebecca Ikumelo's death and confirmed he had spoken to her family. He further wrote, "I am overwhelmed with grief and could never have imagined anything like this happening."

"It is devastating news that a second person has lost their life following the events on Thursday. I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to Gaby's family at this unimaginably difficult time," said Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove of the Metropolitan Police.

"An urgent investigation is underway," the Chief Superintendent said in a statement outside Brixton police station on Friday. Detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command have taken the initiative and are working on speaking with witnesses, conducting forensic tests, body cameras worn by officers that night, and looking through CCTV and phone footage.

Videos of the concert have circulated on social media, revealing the severity of the incident. The circulating online footage revealed most of the commotion happened in the foyer as a large crowd of people tried to force themselves into the venue.

The Met Police has set up an online platform where people can submit pictures and videos of the event as evidence to help with their investigation.

Phoebie Turley, the girlfriend of Gaby Hutchinson, shared an emotional post on Facebook, calling the contracted security her "absolute world." Her full post read, "My absolute world. I love you with my entire heart and soul."