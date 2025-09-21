Costco has pulled a string of Kirkland Signature favourites from its shelves, including the best-selling Prosecco Valdobbiadene and Fresh Ahi Wasabi Poke, after recalls across more than a dozen US states.

Issued between April and September 2025, the alerts warn shoppers to dispose of the products immediately and follow refund instructions amid health and safety fears.

Kirkland Signature Prosecco Recall Affects 12 States

One of the most significant Costco recalls involves the Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene, Item #1879870. In the official product notice, the company confirmed that unopened bottles sold between 25 April and 26 August 2025 could shatter without warning.

The recall impacts 12 states across the Midwest, including Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. At least one minor injury has been reported after a cork unexpectedly released, highlighting the potential danger of handling the bottles.

Customers are instructed not to return unopened bottles directly to stores. Instead, Costco has advised wrapping the bottles in paper towels, placing them in a plastic bag and disposing of them in household waste. This disposal rule aims to prevent injuries that could occur if a bottle were to break in transit.

Fresh Ahi Wasabi Poke Recalled in 32 states

A separate recall involves Costco's Fresh Ahi Wasabi Poke, Item #17193. The tuna-based poke product was distributed across at least 32 states and carried sell-by dates up to 22 September 2025.

According to the US Food & Drug Administration, here are the affected states: Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The recall was posted on Costco's official recall page and relates to food safety concerns. Customers who purchased the product are advised to stop consuming it immediately. Affected packs can be returned to Costco warehouses for a full refund.

This recall adds to growing attention on Kirkland Signature food products, with consumers urged to check their refrigerators and freezers for any affected packs.

Other Costco Recalls Currently in Effect

In addition to the prosecco and poke recalls, Costco has issued several other product recalls. These include:

Dubai Style Chocolate , Item #1932972

, Item #1932972 Pura 4 Smart Fragrance Diffuser Bundles , Items #1835194 and #1919054

, Items #1835194 and #1919054 Non-food products such as above-ground pools, air conditioners, power banks and tyres

While not all of these products pose immediate safety risks, Costco advises customers to regularly check its 'Recalls & Product Notices' page online for the latest updates. The company also notifies members directly through posted letters where relevant.

Refunds and Customer Instructions

Costco has confirmed that refunds are available for all affected products. However, the procedures vary.

For the prosecco recall, customers should not bring bottles back into stores. Instead, refunds will be issued when shoppers present the recall notification letter at the point of purchase. This process is designed to eliminate the risk of bottles shattering inside Costco warehouses.

For the Fresh Ahi Wasabi Poke recall, affected packs may be returned directly to stores for refunds. Costco has stated that refunds are being honoured promptly to reassure members of its consumer-first approach.