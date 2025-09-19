Chick-fil-A is entering the British high street with a £74 million (approximately $92 million) investment, launching its chicken-focused menu in Leeds, Liverpool, and London — and pricing it lower than McDonald's.

The American fast food chain, best known for its chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, is opening its first restaurants in England following initial UK trials in Northern Ireland. Chick-fil-A's flagship Leeds branch will debut its full UK menu in the coming weeks, offering meals that not only cater to British tastes but also undercut McDonald's on key items.

The brand's expansion is part of a larger trend, as US chains like Popeyes, Carl's Jr, and Dave's Hot Chicken compete for market share in Britain's growing fast food sector.

A Menu Designed for the UK – With Prices to Match

At the heart of Chick-fil-A's UK offering is its original Chicken Sandwich, priced at £6.19 (approximately $7.70) on its own, or £9.69 (around $12) as a meal with Waffle Potato Fries and a drink. For comparison, a McCrispy at McDonald's costs around £6.39.

The sandwich features a whole, lightly breaded chicken breast pressure-cooked and served on a toasted bun with two pickle slices. The recipe has remained unchanged since the 1960s and remains the company's top-selling item.

For customers looking for extras, the Deluxe Sandwich adds lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese for £6.89 or £10.39 (about $13) as a meal. A Spicy Chicken Sandwich is also on offer at £6.49, with a Spicy Deluxe at £7.19.

Nuggets, Milkshakes, and Sides

Another major menu item is the chain's Nuggets, available in both breaded and unbreaded forms. An eight-count portion is priced at £6.19, or £9.69 as part of a meal.

All meals include Chick-fil-A's signature Waffle Potato Fries and a soft drink or iced tea. The drink options feature freshly brewed Iced Tea, classic Lemonade, and a house favourite called 'Sunjoy' — a mix of tea and lemonade.

Desserts include hand-spun milkshakes in Cookies & Cream, Chocolate, Strawberry, and Vanilla, priced at £4.79 (roughly $6). The menu also includes vegetarian choices like salads and fruit cups, and gluten-sensitive options such as grilled nuggets and a gluten-free bun.

Franchise Model: Low Risk, High Demand

Chick-fil-A's business model sets it apart from rivals like McDonald's and Burger King. While the US-based company follows a franchise system, operators, not owners, run each restaurant day-to-day, while Chick-fil-A retains ownership of the site itself.

This reduces the upfront costs for operators. In the US, an initial franchise agreement costs just £7,932 (approximately $10,000). In contrast, a UK McDonald's franchise can cost between £350,000 and £1.85 million.

Operators are only allowed to manage up to three locations, with most running just one. This structure, the company says, helps ensure close involvement and day-to-day management.

Community Focus and Ethical Promises

Each UK site will also join the Chick-fil-A Shared Table programme. This initiative redistributes surplus food from restaurants to local shelters, food banks, and community kitchens.

Chick-fil-A has long held to certain values, including closing every Sunday to allow staff time off. This policy dates back to 1946 when founder Truett Cathy introduced it after working seven days a week for years.

While the brand previously faced criticism over views expressed by its former CEO, the current expansion marks a fresh chapter, with a renewed focus on food quality, pricing, and community engagement.

Previous UK Trials and What Comes Next

Chick-fil-A previously trialled a UK location in Reading in 2019, which closed when its lease ended. Despite controversy at the time, the company has pushed ahead with a broader, long-term plan for British expansion.

In addition to the Leeds launch, restaurants in Liverpool and London will open in due course. Franchise applications are now open for those looking to run a site under Chick-fil-A's operating model.

With more than 3,000 locations in the US and a strong following abroad, the company is positioning itself as a major player in the UK's fast food landscape. The brand's lower pricing, focused menu, and ethical initiatives may prove attractive in a market already saturated with established names.