Costco Wholesale has confirmed that its US warehouses will remain open on Martin Luther King Jr Day 2026, even as much of the country pauses for the federal holiday.

The decision means millions of Costco members will still be able to shop, refuel and collect prescriptions on Monday, 19 January, while banks, post offices and stock markets close in observance of Dr Martin Luther King Jr's legacy.

Costco Confirms Normal Trading on MLK Day

Costco, led by chief executive Ron Vachris, has confirmed that the vast majority of its more than 600 US warehouse locations will operate under regular business hours on MLK Day. This includes warehouses, petrol stations and in-store pharmacies.

Standard opening hours are typically 10.00 am to 8.30 pm for Gold Star members, with Executive members often granted early access from 9.00 am. The retailer has advised customers to check their local warehouse via the Costco app or website, as hours can vary slightly by location.

MLK Day is not included in Costco's official list of annual closures, which covers seven major holidays including New Year's Day, Easter Sunday, Independence Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. As a result, the retailer's decision aligns it with other major chains such as Walmart and Target, which also remain open on the federal holiday.

This stands in stark contrast to the US Postal Service (USPS), major banks (including Chase and Bank of America), and the New York Stock Exchange, all of which are observing full closures in observance of the federal holiday. The operational decision applies specifically to Monday, 19 January 2026, which marks the federal observance of Martin Luther King Jr Day.

The 'open' status applies to nearly all of Costco's 600+ warehouse locations throughout the United States, providing a stark logistical alternative to the government-mandated closures in every state.

Historically, Costco is one of the few big-box retailers to close entirely for seven key holidays each year, including New Year's Day, Easter Sunday, and Labour Day.

By remaining open on MLK Day, the wholesaler aligns itself with other retail titans like Walmart and Target, as MLK Day is not included on Costco's official holiday closure list.

Navigating the Federal Shutdown

The 'business as usual' approach at Costco provides a vital safety valve for consumers facing a total cessation of federal services.

On 19 January, the USPS will halt all residential and business mail delivery, and most local government offices, including the DMV and courts, will be shuttered.

For Costco members, this means they can still access essential pharmacy services and food court items, even though they cannot send mail or visit a bank. For those who need to process financial transactions or sensitive documents, the retail environment offers the only sense of normalcy amid an otherwise stagnant day of commerce.

Market analysts suggest that Costco's decision to stay open is a strategic move to capitalise on the 'day of service' as a high-traffic shopping event.

While the company does not typically run specific 'MLK Day Sales' in the same vein as furniture or mattress retailers, the increased foot traffic from employees who have the day off from other sectors provides a significant boost to Q1 revenue during the post-holiday January slump.

Comparing Retail and Public Sector Policies

The divide between public-sector closures and private-sector availability in 2026 highlights the evolving nature of federal holidays. While the National Museum of African American History and Culture and other federal institutions use the day for reflection and community service, the retail sector increasingly views it as a standard Monday.

Costco's policy remains consistent with its internal values of balancing employee welfare with member needs. Unlike its competitors, Costco pays time-and-a-half to employees working on certain holidays, though MLK Day is typically treated as a standard workday for payroll purposes. This enables the chain to maintain full staffing levels while many other businesses struggle with reduced holiday crews.

Logistics and Planning for Shoppers

For members planning a visit on Monday, 19 January, the advice remains to verify specific warehouse hours via the Costco app or website, as some locations may choose to open slightly earlier for Executive Members or close earlier in certain municipalities. While the warehouses are open, auxiliary services or optical departments may operate on a reduced schedule depending on local staffing levels.

Shoppers hoping to avoid crowds may want to delay visits until Tuesday, 20 January, when banks and government offices reopen, and retail traffic typically eases.

Martin Luther King Jr Day is widely observed as a day of remembrance and community service, with museums and civic organisations encouraging reflection on civil rights and equality. At the same time, the modern retail landscape continues to operate largely uninterrupted.

For Costco members, the message is clear: while much of the country shuts down, the warehouse doors stay open, offering a rare pocket of normality during a nationwide pause.