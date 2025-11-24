Costco is taking firm action to close a longstanding loophole at its food courts. The retail giant is deploying membership card scanners at its self-checkout kiosks, aiming to prevent non-members from purchasing its famous $1.50 hot dog and soda combo. This move has ignited a fierce online debate, dividing shoppers into two camps: loyal members welcoming the change and bargain hunters feeling locked out.

The Implementation of Scanners

The rollout of these scanners is already underway in some regions. In Southern and Northern California, shoppers report that the systems have been operational for several years. One Reddit user commented, 'These have been at every Costco I've been to in SoCal and NorCal for the past few years.'

However, in other parts of the country, the change remains pending. A user noted their store in Novato, California, did not yet have the scanners, while another added, 'It'll take another few years to implement them in Nebraska, unfortunately.' According to an alleged Costco employee, a nationwide rollout has been planned for some time, confirming that this is a deliberate, strategic move across the country.

A Divided Response

The shift has been welcomed by many paying members who felt non-members were clogging up the food court. One Reddit user argued that they shouldn't be 'subsidizing non-members', while others expressed hope that the change would 'thin out the horde' during busy weekends.

For these members, the food court is a perk reserved for paying customers, not a public service. Seeing outsiders take advantage of this benefit is viewed as unfair, often leading to tension at the checkout counters.

Staff Perspectives and Frustration

The frustration extends to staff members on the ground. An employee who posted online described people sneaking in to use the food court as 'always rude' and entitled. 'Can't wait for this to be implemented at ours,' they wrote, adding that 'the meltdowns are going to be epic.'

The Official Reason for the Policy

The official explanation for the crackdown is straightforward. Members were raising concerns, and a former Costco executive confirmed that overcrowding was the primary issue. Food courts near busy office parks and construction sites were experiencing high traffic, leading to congestion that frustrated paying customers.

The company's response has been to enforce access controls at its most vulnerable locations. Outdoor food courts, which are the easiest entry points for non-members, were prioritised in the initial phases of implementation.

The Cost of Enjoying the Food Court

For those wishing to continue enjoying Costco's food offerings, membership is now mandatory. An annual membership costs £52 (approximately $65), which acts as the entry fee for the entire menu. This includes hot dogs, as well as other favourites such as the pizza slice (£1.60 / $1.99) and the chicken bake (£3.99 / $4.99).

This isn't the first controversial change to the food court. Earlier in 2024, Costco replaced its beloved churros with a giant cookie, sparking disappointment among loyal fans.

While the hot dog itself remains, its status as an affordable, public bargain has come to an end. Costco's message is clear: the perks are now exclusively for members.