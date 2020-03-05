England's Six Nations matches and all upcoming Serie A games along with all other sports in Italy have been decided to be played behind closed doors until April 3. According to the government, the decision was taken as an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday evening, the government decree was made. The decree was announced by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, and it will be implemented in all areas across the country, including those places that aren't affected by the coronavirus yet.

On March 14 and 15, England's men's and women's teams are scheduled to play Italy in the Six Nations. On Thursday, a meeting will be held among the Six Nations organisers and the individual countries, where the issue will be discussed. There are possibilities that the games in Italy might be postponed instead of being played behind closed doors.

Italy emerged as the worst-hit country in Europe with about 3,090 cases and 107 deaths already recorded. Earlier this week, the Italian Cup semi-finals between Napoli and Inter Milan, and Juventus and AC Milan were postponed.

Last week, Ireland's men's and women's Six Nations matches against Italy in Dublin on the 7th and 8th of March were postponed.

The government of Italy announced, "There will be no sporting events with the presence of the public in order to prevent further contagion opportunities. Sports events and competitions of all kinds and disciplines, held in every place, both public and private, are suspended; however it is permitted to carry out the aforementioned events and competitions behind closed doors, or outdoors without the presence of the public."

Although the Serie A game between Juventus and Inter Milan was postponed instead of being played without fans, Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta admitted that playing without supporters might be the only way to complete the ongoing Serie A season.

Juventus are scheduled to take on Lyon on 17th March in Turin in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 tie. Last Thursday, Inter Milan won their Europa League game against Ludogorets behind closed doors at the San Siro Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Premier League authority has written to its clubs regarding the importance of hygiene for containing the coronavirus outbreak.

Wolves and West Ham United have restricted their players from posing for selfies and signing autographs until the current situation changes.