Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly denied cheating on Georgina Rodriguez with a Venezuelan influencer, rubbishing the claims as "completely false".

Georgilaya, a Venezuelan blogger, has made accusations against Ronaldo on social media. She has claimed to have slept with the Al-Nassr forward in March 2022 when the Portuguese star was on international duty.

The Venezuelan blogger, who boasts over 190,000 followers on Instagram, has alleged that Ronaldo sent a text on the said social media application, inviting her to his room, after she posed for selfies with him and other players, before engaging in consensual sex.

"When I read the message, I thought that if I went there we would just talk, get to know each other better, and maybe I could get some more photos. I didn't think that, in that situation, there would be sex. The fact is, it happened. It was consented on my part, but despite that, I felt manipulated, by the fame and power of Cristiano Ronaldo," Georgilaya wrote on Instagram, reported Spanish outlet MARCA.

The blogger also claimed that "Cristiano Ronaldo came to my room, not the other way around."

However, Ronaldo, who is a dad of five, denied the claims through a release online in the Correio da Manhã newspaper in his native Portugal, reported The Sun.

"This is completely false and defamatory," Ronaldo's spokesperson said.

The Venezuela national also stated that she was left "tormented" by what happened and assured that she was not interested in "fame or money". The influencer also added that the incident nearly ruined her own relationship.

As per Georgilaya's claims, the incident took place on March 25 last year as Portugal's national football team, led by Ronaldo, prepared for the forthcoming Qatar World Cup. It is understood that Ronaldo met Georgilaya at the Swish Solverde hotel in Vila Nova de Gaia, northern Portugal, where the alleged incident occurred in Room No. 312. The blogger reportedly consented to sex - but felt "used" afterward.

The former Manchester United icon has been dating his current girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez since 2016 when they met at a Gucci store in Madrid. Georgina is currently a model and has two biological children and three step-children with 37-year-old Ronaldo.

The celebrity couple moved to Saudi Arabia in January 2023 following Ronaldo's move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr on a two-year deal. Their move attracted attention as Ronaldo and Georgina became an exception to the country's strict rule that states that unmarried couples aren't allowed to live with one another.

Al-Nassr offered Ronaldo a lucrative £173 million-a-year contract in December last year. The entire deal is believed to run across seven years in total - with Ronaldo taking up an ambassadorial role once he officially retires from professional football.

Ronaldo was recently pictured wielding a sword as part of Saudi Founding Day celebrations. The iconic forward wore the nation's traditional dress at his new stadium. The Portuguese skipper dressed in a 'thawb' - the smart full-length white cotton robe and also joined his new club's teammates in drinking an Arabic beverage.

🚨 Sheikh AL Cristiano Ronaldo wearing The Saudi Traditional Outfit to celebrate the Saudi founding day. 😍🇸🇦💚



Good to see him happy! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sQm4SQ7QL5 — AZR (@AzrOrganization) February 22, 2023

In seven appearances for Al-Nassr across competitions this season, Ronaldo has netted eight goals and two assists.

Towards the end of 2022, Ronaldo parted ways with Manchester United on mutual consent, following his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan, where he criticised the club and head coach Erik ten Hag. Ronaldo was the Red Devils' leading scorer in the 2021-22 season with 24 goals. In the ongoing campaign, he managed just three goals and two assists in 16 games in all competitions before his controversial exit from Old Trafford.