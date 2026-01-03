Donald Trump has once again sparked a wave of online scrutiny after taking to social media to proclaim his cognitive brilliance. The president claimed he has 'aced' another mental fitness test, but his celebratory post appears to have backfired as critics quickly pointed out glaring inconsistencies in his timeline. Questions are swirling regarding the president's mental state following his latest series of boastful social media updates. Donald Trump used his Truth Social platform on Friday morning to share an unexpected update regarding his medical status.

His post arrived shortly after the emergence of a report detailing concerns over his allegedly declining physical health. This report included accounts from insiders who claimed the president has suffered from noticeable hearing loss in recent months. Trump countered these claims by insisting that medical professionals at the White House had recently evaluated him. He stated that the doctors reported he was in 'perfect health' and had performed exceptionally well on a mental examination.

'I ACED' (Meaning, was correct on 100% of the questions asked!), for the third straight time, my Cognitive Examination,' the president claimed. He further asserted that this was a feat no other president or previous vice president had been willing to attempt.

Social Media Fallout and Cognitive Exam Rumours

The post immediately set off alarm bells for political observers and journalists who track the president's public statements. Sarah Longwell, a former Republican strategist, was quick to highlight the irony of the president's repeated testing. 'For a guy with perfect cognitive health, he sure is taking a lot of cognitive tests,' Longwell remarked.

Her sentiment was echoed by investigative journalist Adam Cochran, who spotted a significant discrepancy in Trump's narrative. Cochran noted that Trump claimed to have just 'aced' his third cognitive exam, seemingly forgetting a similar announcement. According to Cochran, the president had already made this exact claim just one month prior.

The group PatriotTakes, which monitors right-wing political activity, also joined the conversation to document the president's claims. They simply noted that Trump was claiming to have passed yet another cognitive exam.

Fact-Checking the Cognitive Exam Claims

Progressive commentator Alex Cole suggested that Trump's perspective on these tests might be somewhat misguided. Cole noted that the president seems to believe being repeatedly asked to take cognitive tests is a positive sign.

Adding a touch of satire to the debate, the NYTPitchbot account compared the president's latest claim to other historical academic achievements. It joked that there are 'serious intellectual accomplishments on both sides of the aisle', ranging from editing law reviews to passing dementia screenings.

The most severe reaction came from the popular Tom Joseph account, which frequently comments on the president's public behaviour. Joseph argued that the deterioration of Trump's mental state appears to be increasingly evident. He pointed out that Trump was posting as if the medical report had occurred that very morning. However, Joseph noted that the president had used nearly identical language on Dec. 1 following a physical.

Trump’s dementia deterioration is really severe. He’s posting like it happened today that “Doctors have just reported” he’s in “PERFECT HEALTH” and he “ACED” his third cognitive test… Except he said the same thing over a month ago on Dec 1 after his fake physical. He won’t… pic.twitter.com/Qmk6CLunor — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) January 2, 2026

'He won't finish his term,' Joseph concluded, reflecting a growing sentiment among the president's most vocal detractors. The repetition of these claims continues to fuel intense debate regarding the transparency of the president's health records.