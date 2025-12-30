When United States Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene first aligned herself with Donald Trump, she was one of his most vocal and loyal defenders.

But according to the controversial Republican, her faith in the president was shattered when he allegedly refused to expose the network surrounding disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Their once-solid political alliance began to unravel, Greene says, the moment Trump went back on his campaign pledge to release the Epstein files — documents many believe could reveal the extent of elite involvement in the late financier's crimes.

The Epstein Files Battle That Split Trump and Greene

In a recent interview, Greene said the rift between them centred on one word: 'Epstein'. She said it was 'everything', describing the issue as fundamental to Washington's rot — the corruption of power that shields the privileged few.

As public pressure mounted on the government to publish the names connected to Epstein, Greene said she spoke personally with several survivors and promised to raise their concerns publicly. For her, it wasn't about politics but about honouring those victims who had been silenced for too long.

Greene recounted that when she directly confronted Trump on why he hadn't followed through on releasing the full list, his reply was straightforward: 'My friends will get hurt.' The Georgia congresswoman claimed she was stunned by his honesty or perhaps his indifference to the victims who suffered under Epstein's network of abuse.

She added that she once urged Trump to invite some of the survivors to the White House, as a gesture of genuine support. According to Greene, Trump dismissed the proposal, allegedly remarking that the women did not 'deserve' such recognition.

That moment, she said, convinced her that something within the former president had changed — or perhaps, that she had changed instead.

'The Epstein Files Represent Everything Wrong With Washington'

Greene admits her stance cost her dearly amongst her base. Many former supporters labelled her a traitor for distancing herself from Trump. Yet, she insists the break was not ideological, but moral.

'Everyone's like, 'She's changed.' I haven't changed my views,' she told reporters. 'But I've matured. I've developed depth. I've learned Washington, and I've come to understand the brokenness of the place.'

For Greene, the Epstein saga was never just about reopening an investigation; it was about confronting a culture of impunity. 'The Epstein files represent everything wrong with Washington,' she said. 'Rich, powerful elites doing horrible things and getting away with it. And the women are the victims.'

Although Trump's name has appeared in certain Epstein-related documents, he has not been accused of any wrongdoing. Still, his connections to the late financier, who was found dead in a New York prison cell in 2019, have remained a source of public speculation.

Trump Camp Dismisses Allegations

The Trump campaign moved to downplay Greene's remarks. David Ingle, a spokesperson for the president, accused the congresswoman of bitterness and betrayal, insisting Trump remained 'the undisputed leader of the greatest and fastest growing political movement in American history'.

He claimed Greene was 'abandoning the consequential fight' midway through her term and suggested her comments were motivated by spite rather than conviction.

Greene's Defiant Exit

At the core of this rift lies Greene's resignation, which she confirmed in an emotional video message earlier this month. Her final day is scheduled for Monday, 5 January, marking an end to one of the most fiery and unpredictable Republican careers in recent years.

In the clip, she accused Trump of calling her a 'traitor' for standing by Epstein's victims. 'Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked, and used by rich powerful men should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States,' she said.

Refusing to back down, Greene added pointedly that she would not serve as the president's 'battered wife'. For a politician who built her career on fierce loyalty to Trump, it's a striking — and perhaps final — act of defiance.