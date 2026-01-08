Premier League referee David Coote has narrowly avoided an immediate custodial sentence after pleading guilty to making an indecent image of a child, marking a final fall from grace.

The 43-year-old top-flight official, David Coote, who was dismissed from his role in December 2024, appeared before Nottingham Crown Court.

Coote was handed a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, after admitting to a 'Category A' offence, the most serious classification of indecent material.

The court heard that the charge related to a 2-minute, 11-second sexual video of a 15-year-old boy in a school uniform found on Coote's laptop, an image which was accessed as recently as 2 January 2020.

The sentencing took place on 8 January 2026 following his guilty plea in October 2025. The proceedings were held at Nottingham Crown Court in front of Judge Nirmal Shant KC, who described Coote's career trajectory as a 'spectacular fall from grace' and noted that his 'arms and hands trembled' as the sentence was passed.

His sentence marks the conclusion of a harrowing period for the official, whose professional life unravelled following two separate scandals in late 2024.

Prosecutors revealed that the discovery of the indecent video occurred as a direct result of a police investigation into his digital devices, initially triggered by the viral footage of his foul-mouthed tirade against Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp.

While the 'Klopp rant' cost him his career and led to an eight-week FA suspension in August 2025, the subsequent forensic search of his hardware uncovered the far more serious criminal material that led to Thursday's sentencing.

From the Premier League to the Dock

Coote was once a member of the elite 'Select Group' of referees, officiating over 100 Premier League matches and serving as a VAR official at Euro 2024.

His downfall began in November 2024 when a video surfaced showing him using an offensive slur against Klopp, describing the German as an 'arrogant c***.' Shortly thereafter, a second video emerged, allegedly showing him snorting a white powder using a rolled-up US banknote while on duty at the European Championships, prompting a total ban from UEFA until June 2026.

During the sentencing, his defence barrister, Laura Jane Miller, argued that Coote was 'deeply ashamed' and cited his struggle with his sexuality as a contributing factor to his erratic behaviour and drug use.

The court heard that Coote had previously given an extensive interview coming out as gay, explaining that a lifelong struggle to hide his identity led to a 'whole course of destructive behaviours.' However, Judge Shant KC remained firm, reminding the defendant that the images he accessed involved 'real children being abused' and the consequent damage that entails.

Life Under a Sexual Harm Prevention Order

Coote has been placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years and handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order. This order places strict limitations on his internet usage and prohibits him from having unsupervised contact with children. He was also ordered to attend a face-to-face education programme, similar to the one mandated by the FA during his previous suspension.

The PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) and the Football Association have both distanced themselves from the referee since his sacking in late 2024.

His conviction effectively ends any prospect of a return to professional sport in any capacity, with Chief Howard Webb previously stating it would be 'really difficult' for him to ever return.

For the wider footballing community, the case serves as a grim epilogue to the career of a man who was once at the pinnacle of the English game but whose private actions have led to a permanent stain on his reputation and a criminal record.