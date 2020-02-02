The Detroit Pistons are looking for a first-round lottery level pick in exchange for Derrick Rose before the end of the trade deadline this coming February 6.

According to Basketball GM, Rose announced that he wants to stay with the Pistons, and he may get his wish with the trade deadline less than a week away.

The offer is a good deal for any team, and the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers expressed their interest in Rose. Both teams are just looking for that final piece of the puzzle to complete their roster and dominate the NBA. However, both teams are also highly ranked and won't likely get a lottery-level pick that the Pistons are asking for.

In the NBA, lottery-level picks are given to teams with the lowest standings at the end of the regular season, and are not eligible to play in the postseason eliminations. The Lakers and the 76ers are ranked 1st and 6th in the conference, and will most likely enter the playoffs. The lower the team ranking at the end of the regular season, the higher their odds of receiving a favourable draft pick. So technically, Detroit is trading Rose for a high chance to sign a promising rookie that will join the 2020 draft selection.

Rose is averaging 18.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 5.9 assists this year. He is shooting at 49.9% in the field and 87.3% in the charity line. Those are good numbers for any NBA player, especially one that's 31 years old.

It is far from his 2010-2011 numbers of 25 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists during his MVP year. He single-handedly led a post-Jordan/Phil Jackson Chicago Bulls and revived the team after falling hard in the 2000-2010 decade after winning two three-peats in the '90s. Injuries kept him from fully utilizing his potential, even missing the entire 2012-13 season due to an ACL injury.

Detroit should approach the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors' current record guarantees the team a high level, lottery draft at the end of this season. It's the one team that could use a veteran like Rose and does not need a promising rookie in its ranks next year. The problem is that the Warriors don't need another guard.