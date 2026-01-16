A fresh wave of concern has surrounded Donald Trump's health after a medical professional publicly suggested the US president may have suffered a stroke earlier in 2025 and kept it from the public.

Professor Bruce Davidson of Washington State University's Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine made the allegation during an appearance on The Court of History podcast, hosted by biographer Sidney Blumenthal and Princeton historian Sean Wilentz. Davidson said there were, in his words, 'lines of evidence supportive' of a stroke affecting the left side of Trump's brain, which would control the right side of the body.

Davidson told the podcast that he believed the event occurred 'six months ago or more, earlier in 2025', citing a series of public appearances and behavioural changes. He pointed to videos showing Trump shuffling his feet, a contrast to earlier footage of him striding confidently on golf courses, and moments where the president appeared to cradle his right hand with his left. Davidson also referenced episodes earlier in 2025 in which Trump appeared to garble words, something he said had since improved.

Physical Signs Raised By Observers

According to Davidson, further indicators included what he described as excessive daytime sleepiness, medically referred to as hypersomnolence, which he said is common in some stroke patients. Trump has been seen appearing to nod off during public events, including appearances at the White House. Davidson also highlighted footage of Trump descending the steps of Air Force One while gripping the banister with his left hand, despite being right-handed, describing this as consistent with a left-side brain event.

@news_eye President Trump sleeps through sections of his Cabinet meeting on Tues Dec 2, 2025. ♬ original sound - news_eye

Separate from the stroke suggestion, Trump has frequently appeared in public with visible bruising on his hands, which he has attempted to conceal with makeup. The White House has attributed the bruising to daily aspirin use combined with frequent handshaking, and Trump has acknowledged taking more aspirin than his doctors recommend for 'cardiac prevention'.

In July 2024, the White House also confirmed that Trump had chronic venous insufficiency, a condition linked to swelling in the lower legs.

Public Appearances And Renewed Questions

Additional attention was drawn in early 2025 after Trump appeared at an event marking the anniversary of the 11 September attacks with one side of his face appearing to droop. At the time, social media users suggested this could be a sign of a stroke, though no diagnosis was confirmed. Davidson later suggested that what he described as erratic or aggressive behaviour during Trump's second term could also align with post-stroke changes, stating that responses to such events vary widely.

However, while outlining his theory, Davidson did not specify the type of stroke he believed Trump may have suffered. He added that if his assessment was correct, 'it looks like he's had significant recovery', suggesting improvement over time. He described strokes as 'a very serious, concerning, life-threatening, upsetting, scary event' and said reactions can range from humility to heightened risk-taking.

Medical Evaluations And Imaging

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal published this month, Trump discussed several health matters, including wearing compression socks to manage leg swelling. He also addressed reports of advanced imaging following his annual physical in April, later clarifying that it was not an MRI but 'a scan' intended to rule out cardiovascular issues. According to the President's physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, the scan did not reveal any abnormalities, and Trump said he regretted undergoing it because it fuelled further speculation.

White House Response

The White House has firmly rejected the claims. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told the Daily Beast that 'as the President's physician, Barbabella, has made clear time and again, President Trump remains in excellent overall health'. In a second statement, Leavitt dismissed the allegation more forcefully, calling it 'absolute bulls--t' and describing Davidson as a partisan activist.

No official diagnosis of a stroke has been made public, and no medical record confirming such an event has been released.