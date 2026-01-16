A charity dinner at the Mar-a-Lago private resort of the US President Donald Trump became the centre of ridicule after videos and photos were released of guests wearing animal masks and garish costumes.

The affair was dubbed a 'MAGA furry gathering' by social media and sparked debate about how this 'circus' fit in the 15th Annual Hero Dog Awards Gala of the American Humane Society.

Animal costumes night, but with internet backlash

Last weekend, Mar-a-Lago hosted guests at the annual fundraiser of the American Humane Society, a nonprofit that provides funding to law enforcement and emergency service dogs. The evening consisted of cocktails, dinner, and entertainment to celebrate hero dogs, but videos quickly circulated and focused on the dogs rather than the costumes of those present.

The dancers wore masks of the dog breeds, including retrievers to beagles, and performed in period-appropriate, 18th-century Rococo-era European aristocratic court costumes in the videos.

They mingled with the guests, stood on the red carpet, and took selfies, which triggered internet ridicule. The event was referred to by most observers as a furry gathering, which alludes to fans of the anthropomorphic animal characters.

Tongue-in-cheek comments that make you think twice

People flood the comment sections for the videos.

'They're throwing furry parties at Mar-a-lago now?' wrote one user. Others find it 'absolutely terrifying,' with a certain 'dystopian vibe.'

One person said, 'Furries at the Southern White House!' Wonder what MAGA will say about this!'

“Let them eat cake”— Entertainers wearing dog masks and Rococo-era 18th-century European aristocratic court costumes danced for Mar-a-Lago guests at a party this weekend pic.twitter.com/lLK9wVDUBq — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 14, 2026

Vince Wilson on X, did not take it lightly, 'This is some weird a-- dystopian s—'.

Another user said, 'Super Epsteiny,' and likened them to creepy scenes in Stanley Kubrick's 'Eyes Wide Shut,' where characters are donning animal masks. In the said erotic psychological movie, elite cults are grooming children and young women to become slaves.

A single tongue-in-cheek comment, 'Oh, this is not creepy at all,' came to the confusion and jibes of other people.

Did Trump arrive to partake in the activities?

Trump appeared at Mar-a-Lago around 8:53 p.m. and was speaking to the audience. The specifics of his participation or any donations were not announced as he spoke to the participants.

Despite the high opinion of the intended mission of the charity, the animal-costume spectacle overshadowed its charity agenda.

The invitation was confidential and no amount raised was publicised.

Not a dog-hater, but: Trump and pets relationship, animal ownership

Trump has an odd record with pets, in comparison to other presidents. During his time in office he did not own pets, arguing he did not have time to care about one and called keeping pets a bit of phony.

His first wife, Ivana Trump, in her memoir mentioned that he was not much interested in animals and remembered that he did not get on well with her poodle, Chappy.

According to Ivana, Chappy had an equal distaste of Donald. Trump's actions towards animals can be considered as unclear. Some may reflect it as being pragmatic or unemotional in extreme contrast to the more pet-friendly policies of previous presidents.