The world of entrepreneurship can be both lonely and discouraging, especially in the age of social media, where people are constantly promoting their success online and shielding their failures. The pressure to achieve early success can often overshadow the fact that many career achievements happen later in life.

Contrary to the glorified image of young prodigies dominating the business world, numerous renowned CEOs embarked on their entrepreneurial journeys after the age of 30. These individuals defied age-related expectations, proving that it's never too late to pursue one's dreams and embark on a successful business venture:

1. Ford Motor Company, Henry Ford - 40

Ford Motor Company is an American auto company headquartered in Michigan, founded by Henry Ford. Ford revolutionised the industry with his Model T automobile and the introduction of the five-day workweek, making a name as one of the wealthiest individuals in the world at the time. The company is known for revolutionising the automotive industry with the introduction of assembly line production, which lowered the cost of manufacturing and made cars affordable to the general public. Ford remains one of the largest and most influential automakers in the world.

2. Zoom, Eric Yuan - 41

Zoom is an American communications technology company headquartered in San Jose, California. Zoom specialises in video calls and online chat services, which leapt to popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic when remote work and school became necessary. Eric Yuan created Zoom after moving to Silicon Valley from China in the 90s and being granted his visa to the United States on his ninth try. The company went public in 2019, pushing Yuan's net worth into the billions. Following the COVID-19 pandemic and the use of Zoom by schools and companies worldwide, his net worth grew by an estimated 360%.

3. Garmin, Min Kao - 38

Garmin is a technology company founded in 1989 with headquarters in Kansas. Garmin's product range includes GPS navigation devices, wearable fitness trackers, and smartwatches. Garmin's innovative approach has led to significant advancements in various sectors. Min Kao co-founded Garmin in 1989 with Gary Burrell. Kao was born in a small town in Taiwan and obtained his undergraduate degree in Taiwan before completing a doctorate in electrical engineering at the University of Tennessee in 1977. As of 2020, Kao's net worth was estimated to be around $4 billion.

4. Procter & Gamble, William Procter - 35

Procter & Gamble (P&G) is a multinational consumer goods corporation known for its wide range of products in categories such as beauty, grooming, health care, fabric care, and home care. Today, P&G operates in over 180 countries and markets more than 65 brands, including well-known names like Pampers, Tide, Gillette, Pantene, and Olay. William Procter co-founded Procter & Gamble with his brother-in-law James Gamble. Their partnership was initially formed out of necessity due to a family suggestion that they work together.

5. Gap, Doris Fisher - 36

Gap Inc., commonly known as Gap, is an American retail company headquartered in San Francisco, California. The company's brand portfolio includes several well-known names in the retail fashion world, including Old Navy, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix. The company emphasises sustainability and social responsibility, aiming to reduce its environmental footprint and promote ethical practices across its supply chain. Doris Fisher founded Gap with her husband Donald Fisher. Fisher maintains a current net worth of $1.5 billion at 92 years old as her children carry on Gap Inc., which has continued to grow into a $16 billion business. She was listed by Forbes as one of the "100 Most Powerful Women."

6. Sony, Masaru Ibuka - 38

Sony is a Japanese multinational corporation headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Founded in 1946, Sony has grown into one of the most recognised and influential companies in the world, known for its innovation and diverse range of products and services. Masaru Ibuka co-founded Sony with Akio Morita and was a Japanese electronics engineer. He served in World War II and graduated from Waseda University with a degree in engineering before founding Sony.

7. Lenovo, Liu Chuanzhi - 39

Lenovo is a Chinese multinational technology company headquartered in Beijing, China, and North Carolina. Founded in 1984, Lenovo has become one of the world's leading technology companies, known for its wide range of innovative products and services. Liu Chuanzhi graduated from Xidian University with a degree in engineering and worked as a researcher before establishing Lenovo. Liu has proven instrumental in Lenovo's evolution from a small startup into a global technology powerhouse and now boasts a personal net worth of $9 billion.

8. Zara, Amancio Ortega - 39

Zara is a multinational retail company specialising in fast fashion, headquartered in Spain. Zara is the flagship brand of the Inditex Group, one of the world's largest fashion retailers. The company's business model is centred around rapid product turnaround, producing new designs and getting them to stores quickly to meet current fashion trends. In 1974, Amancio Ortega and his then-wife Rosalía Mera opened the first Zara store. Ortega's modernised approach to retail, which included just-in-time production and rapid turnover, revolutionised the fashion industry. Ortega maintains an incredible net worth of $112 billion.

9. Christian Dior, Christian Dior - 41

Christian Dior, more commonly known as Dior, is a multinational luxury fashion house based in France. Dior is a leader in the world of high fashion and haute couture with its one-of-a-kind designs and pieces. Christian Dior founded his fashion house in 1946 with a background in art. His 1947 collection "The New Look" revolutionised women's dress and femininity in fashion, creating a new wave of designs. Dior died in 1957, allowing his young protégé, Yves Saint Laurent, to fill his shoes.

10. Boeing, William Boeing - 35

The Boeing Company is a global leader in aviation and technology, with a dominant presence in both the commercial and defence sectors. Boeing is the leading world manufacturer of commercial jets. They are also the second-largest global defence contractor for worldwide users. William Boeing became fascinated with aircraft after spending time in Seattle and soon constructed his first plane, ultimately leading to the development of one of the most successful aviation companies of all time.

11. LinkedIn, Reid Hoffman - 36

LinkedIn is a professional networking platform headquartered in California. LinkedIn allows users to create profiles that function as digital resumes, connect with colleagues and industry professionals, join groups, and follow companies of interest. Reid Hoffman founded LinkedIn after recognising the limitations of traditional networking methods and envisioning a platform which could connect professionals across industries and locations. Hoffman served as the CEO for several years before stepping down, though he still remains chairman of the board.

12. Salesforce, Marc Benioff - 35

Salesforce is a cloud-based software company founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, California. Salesforce is renowned for its customer relationship management (CRM) software, which helps businesses manage and analyse customer interactions and data. Marc Benioff revolutionised Salesforce with the idea that cloud computing would be the future of business software. Benioff also places importance on customer success and relationships which has helped establish Salesforce as the current powerhouse it is today.

13. Vera Wang, Vera Wang - 40

Vera Wang established her own fashion company in 1990 with a flagship store in New York. Her understanding of fashion and eye for design led her to establish her own label, initially focusing on bridal wear. Wang's bridal collections are often favoured by celebrities and high-profile clients for their innovative designs and craftsmanship. Her brand has expanded to include ready-to-wear clothing, accessories, fragrances, and home goods.

14. Intel, Robert Noyce - 41

Intel Corporation is a multinational technology company founded in 1968 and headquartered in California. Robert Noyce is a physicist credited with the co-invention of the integrated circuit along with Intel co-founder Gordan Moore. This work ultimately laid the foundation for modern computer chips and the basis of Intel's business. Intel is one of the world's largest semiconductor chip makers, supplying processors for a wide range of computing devices including personal computers, servers, and mobile devices.

15. Adobe, John Warnock - 42

Adobe Inc. is a multinational computer software company based in California known for its creative and multimedia software products. The company's software tools have become industry standards, empowering creative professionals to bring their visions to life through digital mediums. John Warnock was the co-developer of PostScript, a page description language that enabled high-quality printing of texts and graphics, which served as a foundation for Adobe's software once Warnock shifted his attention to creative fields.

16. Walmart, Sam Walton - 44

Walmart is a retail corporation known for operating a worldwide chain of supermarkets, starting with a single store in Arkansas. Entrepreneur Sam Walton founded Walmart with the idea of making quality merchandise widely available at low prices. Walmart pioneered the concept of everyday low prices (EDLP) and grew rapidly by leveraging economies of scale, efficient supply chain management, and strategic expansion into new markets.

17. Ryanair, Tony Ryan - 52

Ryanair is a low-cost airline headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, known for its extensive network of short-haul flights across Europe. Tony Ryan started his career as a building contractor but ended up in the airline industry. With a single aircraft and a small loan, he launched the company, initially only offering flights between Waterford, Ireland, and London Gatwick. The company soon grew, and Ryan could be credited with revolutionising budget travel in Europe.

18. McDonald's, Ray Kroc - 51

McDonald's Corporation is a global fast-food restaurant chain founded in 1940 by Richard and Maurice McDonald as a barbecue restaurant in San Bernardino, California. Ray Kroc, a businessman who joined the company in 1954, played a pivotal role in McDonald's expansion. He recognised the potential of the brothers' efficient assembly line production system and eventually bought the company from them in 1961. Today, McDonald's operates over 39,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries, serving millions of customers daily.

19. Home Depot, Bernie Marcus - 50

Home Depot is an American home improvement retailer specialising in a wide range of products and services for DIY enthusiasts, professional contractors, and home projects. Bernie Marcus founded Home Depot alongside Arthur Blank. Marcus and Blank envisioned large warehouse-style stores offering a wider selection of products at competitive prices, a contrast to the smaller hardware stores of the time. The company expanded from its first two stores in Atlanta, Georgia, to become the largest home improvement retailer in the United States and globally, operating over 2,000 stores in North America and a broader online reach.

20. KFC, Colonel Harland Sanders - 62

Colonel Harland Sanders founded Kentucky Fried Chicken at 62 years old. Colonel Sanders, a seasoned cook and entrepreneur, initially started selling his fried chicken recipe from a roadside restaurant. As demand grew, he perfected his cooking techniques and franchised his concept to other restaurant owners. Today, KFC is part of Yum! Brands, one of the world's largest restaurant companies, and operates thousands of locations worldwide.

These stories highlight that age is just a number when it comes to achieving entrepreneurial success. Whether starting at 35 or 62, these individuals have demonstrated that perseverance, innovation, and a willingness to take risks can lead to remarkable achievements at any stage of life.