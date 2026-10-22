Three men say in a newly released documentary that the late Senator Lindsey Graham paid them for sex, and one of them says he was 17 at the time. The claims come only from the men's own accounts in the film. IBTimes UK has not been able to verify any of them independently.

The CLOSETocracy was released on 22 October. It combines the interviews with archive footage of Graham discussing marriage and LGBTQ+ rights. Graham died in July.

Who made 'The CLOSETocracy'

The film runs for about 30 minutes. It was produced by Swamp Watch Studios and Tystnaden Films, with The Young Turks as its exclusive distribution partner.

Its three interviewees describe separate encounters, which they say took place at different times. Each speaks only for himself, and none of the accounts is supported in the film by a named third party. This report relies on the film and the coverage listed below, not on interviews with the men.

Corey Says He Was Driven to a Hotel

A man who gives his name as Corey says that an intermediary arranged an overnight booking in Washington. He says he quoted a rate of $1,500 (about £1,111) and that a driver collected him from the Washington Plaza Hotel and took him to the Mayflower Hotel.

Corey says he met a man there who had a southern accent and did not make much eye contact. He alleges that the man pointed him to a stack of cash and ended the meeting earlier than expected.

He says he recognised the man as Graham a month or two later, after hearing his voice and seeing his name on a television screen. By his own account, Corey did not know who the client was at the time.

Jesse Says He Met Graham in 2012

A second interviewee, who introduces himself as Jesse, says he met Graham at the Beacon Hotel in Washington in 2012. He says Graham did not give his name, but that he recognised him in person.

Jesse says he was paid $260 (approximately £192) against his stated rate of $250 (around £184). He says he told friends about the encounter at the time. The friends are not named, and their recollections are not presented in the film.

Kelvin Says He Was 17

The third interviewee, Kelvin, says he was 17 when the encounter happened. The film's narration places it in Arizona in July 2001, when Graham was a member of the US House of Representatives. That placement comes from the film, and the source for it is not given.

Kelvin says he told Graham he was 18. He alleges that Graham challenged this, said he believed Kelvin was 17, asked for identification and had him state his age aloud again. He says he had no identification with him and maintained that he was 18.

Kelvin says he believes Graham told him the age statement was 'for the camera'. He says he saw a blinking red light and concluded that he was being recorded. The film does not present a recording. He says Graham later pointed him to a payment of $120 (about £88).

What the Film Does and Does Not Show

The film places the interviews alongside footage of Graham's public record. That includes his vote against the Respect for Marriage Act on 29 November 2022. The film also includes a clip in which a voice, identified in the film as Graham, says: 'I'm not gay.'

The political context does not substantiate the interviewees' accounts. One commentator in the film says it is not known 'for sure' what Graham was.

The film also shows a woman addressed as Darline, Graham's sister, declining to 'entertain' a question about allegations involving her late brother and escorts. Her response does not show that she knew of any alleged conduct.

No documents, messages, payment records or named witnesses supporting the three accounts are presented in the film, as far as IBTimes UK could establish. The claims remain unproven.