An alleged text message attributed to former Kennedy Center leader Ric Grenell reportedly outlined a route to VIP events and access to President Donald Trump in connection with a proposed multimillion-dollar donation. The message has become a key piece of evidence in a White House inquiry into what happened to a contribution that the Kennedy Center never recorded.

Dated 3 May 2025, the message allegedly told Turkish businessman Turhan Mildon that a donation would be arranged after money reached a private company. It also referred to opportunities to get close to the administration, including Trump. Grenell denies sending the text and rejects the allegations against him.

The controversy centres on a proposed $5.6 million (£4.2 million) donation and a separate $17.6 million (£13.2 million) transfer to Houston-based Texas Armament & Technology, known as TXAT. The White House is examining the claims, but no finding of wrongdoing has been announced.

What the Alleged Message Said About Access

The text reportedly stated: 'Once the money comes to the company here, I will arrange the donation to Kennedy Centre, and you'll be joining the VIP events and get close with the administration, even with POTUS.' It also allegedly referred to making Mildon the 'American face' in Venezuela, where the businessman had commercial interests and Grenell had served as a Trump special envoy.

The wording has raised questions about whether political access was being linked to a charitable contribution. However, the quoted message does not itself mention the $5.6 million figure or prove that access was formally exchanged for money. Its authenticity is also disputed.

Grenell has questioned the message's legitimacy, pointing to its use of the British spelling 'Centre'. He has denied sending it and said he never asked for money to be routed elsewhere under the pretence of a Kennedy Center donation.

Why the $17.6 Million Transfer Matters

The financial trail complicates the allegations. Records reportedly submitted to the White House show a $17.6 million transfer to TXAT on 29 May 2025. However, the money appeared to have come from the Democratic Republic of Congo's Ministry of Finance, rather than directly from Mildon's bank account.

The precise purpose of the transfer remains unclear. The allegations concern a business transaction involving the company and a proposed donation to the Kennedy Center, but the available information does not establish how the full amount was allocated or whether any part was intended for the institution.

Kennedy Center records reportedly showed no contribution close to $5.6 million from Mildon. Former finance official Lisa Dale said the records she handled showed a $270,000 pledge rather than a donation of nearly $6 million. Mildon later paid that $270,000 pledge, according to the reported records.

The distinction matters: the documented pledge and the disputed multimillion-dollar contribution are separate figures. The existence of the larger transfer does not, by itself, establish that the Kennedy Center was entitled to receive $5.6 million from it.

White House Inquiry Focuses on Evidence and Accountability

Former Trump attorney Alina Habba brought the allegations to the president during a meeting on 9 October 2026. Trump subsequently directed White House counsel Will Scharf to examine the claims and supporting documentation.

The inquiry is focused on the alleged text, the transfer to TXAT and the discrepancy between the proposed contribution and the Kennedy Center's records. The changing figures in accounts of the donation have also complicated efforts to establish what was promised and what actually happened.

Grenell has described the accusations as 'absurd' and denied receiving any payment from Mildon. The allegations have not been established, and the inquiry's outcome remains unknown.

The case raises a broader question about transparency when donations, private business transactions, and access to political figures intersect. Establishing whether any improper arrangement occurred will depend on authenticating the message, tracing the funds, and determining what the parties agreed to, rather than treating the alleged text as proof of a completed deal.