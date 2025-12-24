Our dogs are just like our kids. For many of us, dogs are more than just pets. They are loyal friends, fur babies, members of the family and usually a source of unwavering emotional support. But have you ever thought of whether they can actually feel your love?

Now, a big claim went viral on social media saying that a dog's heart rate increases by 46 per cent when their owner says 'I love you'. This idea got the hearts of dog lovers melting everywhere and then led to debates about whether our pets actually feel our affection.

But does this theory stand up to science? Scientific research into canine emotional responses and physiology gives us a look into what truly happens in a dog's body when we interact with them lovingly and what that shows about the bond between humans and their four-legged friends.

The Viral Theory: A Dog's Heart Rate Jumps with 'I Love You'

Now, before we begin, social media has a way of taking small studies and turning them into big declarations about animal behaviour. One of the most shared theories was that a dog's heart rate increases by an average of 46 per cent when they hear their owner say 'I love you' and that this is proof they physically respond to our affection. Twitter and Reddit especially went nuts for this theory.

Study shows a dog’s heart rate rises 46% when hearing “I love you.”



Experts say it proves that they physically respond to your affection.



A new study has revealed a touching truth about our relationship with dogs: when their owner says “I love you,” a dog’s heart rate… pic.twitter.com/ZJSynvTN7a — Shining Science (@ShiningScience) December 23, 2025

This idea actually originates from a small piece of research shared by Canine Cottages, a UK dog holiday company, in which four dogs wore heart rate monitoring collars and were observed over a week. According to the company's data, these four dogs showed a rise in heart rate from an average resting 67 beats per minute to around 98 beats per minute when their owners spoke those three magical words. At face value, yes, this sounds beautiful and emotional, and it obviously went viral.

Comment

by u/Sariel007 from discussion

in UpliftingNews

Comment

by u/Sariel007 from discussion

in UpliftingNews

Moreover, this theory hit the heart as people realised that our words of affection can reach across species, feeling as important with dogs as they do with humans. Many reports have also shown that the dogs showed lower heart rates when being cuddled, which was interpreted as a sign of happiness.

However, important details are mostly missing in these retellings, as the so called 'study' used just four animals, no control groups were reported, and the methodology was not published in a peer reviewed scientific journal. So, while the results are amusing and heart-warming, they do not constitute very strong scientific proof in the traditional sense.

What Research Tells Us About Dogs and Affection

Furthermore, people have pointed out that heart rate changes alone do not necessarily mean the dog understands the phrase 'I love you' in a human sense. Dogs are definitely attuned to tone of voice and context. So, a raised heart rate might simply mean excitement at hearing a familiar, loving voice or anticipation of interaction, instead of an actual biological response to those exact words. Some viral comments also said that dogs' heart rates could rise just as much if they hear the word 'walk' or 'treat', given how these mean excitement. Plus, it is not like the words in the English language are the only ones, as many people around the world speak to their dogs in different languages.

However, there is a body of scientific literature that goes into how dogs respond emotionally and physiologically to human interaction. Studies using brain imaging and behavioural analysis show that dogs are exceptionally sensitive to human cues, including voice tone and facial expressions. For example, research has shown that dogs have specialised regions in their brains that process human voices and respond more strongly to emotionally charged sounds, and that could be many things other than 'I love you'.

Also, researchers say that dogs are responsive not just to verbal affection, but to the emotional tone and body language of their human carers. Dogs can read social cues and can mirror human emotions through what scientists call emotional contagion. This is when an animal picks up on and mirrors the emotional state of a person, leading to synchronous changes in stress or arousal levels. So, while saying 'I love you' might not specifically matter to your dog, your love, positive interaction, good mood and habits can definitely affect your dog's behaviour.