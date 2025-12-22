A lot of hearts and imaginations broke on 19 December as telescopes across the world turned towards the heavens with an almost childlike curiosity, as if waiting for an ET movie coming to life. This is because a cosmic object from outside our solar system came nearer than it ever would. The celebrity comet 3I/ATLAS flew by us and shattered many theories, unfortunately.

3I/ATLAS had taken over the public in the astronomy sphere throughout 2025, not just because of its almost alien origin but also because of conspiracy theories and online hype about whether it might be something much stranger than a simple comet.

On 19 December 2025, it reached its closest point to Earth, flying by us at a distance of about 1.8 astronomical units or about 270 million kilometres, and then ironically gave us both a humbling reminder of our relative insignificance and a very useful moment for scientific observation. What it didn't do was anything alien.

Interstellar Visitor or Alien Probe

If you had been on any social media at all in the months before 3I/ATLAS's closest approach to Earth, some voices extremely strongly pitched a more insane possibility. Amateur astronomers, so to speak, theorised that this object might be something more than a mere comet.

The idea of an alien probe visiting our Earth has always intrigued the public, and with 3I/ATLAS's high speed and unusual behaviour, some said it could be an engineered craft like a spaceship observing Earth or even making contact. These viral theories were encouraged by the object's strange behaviours, such as a sunward pointing jet and unusual polarisation phenomena, which, for a small period, were called on as 'anomalies' by online communities.

Avi Loeb: 3I/ATLAS Ignores Earth During Closest Flyby



Avi Loeb says 3I/ATLAS ignored Earth during its closest pass on December 19, 2025, showing no unusual behavior or course change.





However, there were no signs, no sudden manoeuvres, no inexplicable phenomena that might prove an alien or ET type conspiracy. Instead, it behaved exactly as a natural interstellar comet would, strongly backing what many astronomers already believed, which is that the universe is grand and ancient, and Earth is just a small part of the story.

Many viral tweets that went across social media presented 3I/ATLAS as a silent messenger of an ego shattering truth. It said that humans instinctively expect meaning in cosmic events, secretly hoping that anything arriving from the stars might be coming for us. According to this theory, the interstellar object's uneventful flyby was a reminder that the universe neither notices nor prioritises Earth. Here are a few such viral tweets:

The Visitor That Didn't Care About Us



For centuries, humans believed the Universe revolved around Earth. Even today, we secretly hope that anything arriving from the stars might be coming for us. But 3I/ATLAS just delivered a humbling cosmic reality check. On December 19

Clearly, 3I/ATLAS is an orbit intended for the exploration of Mercury, Mars, and Jupiter. It appears they were not paying attention to Earth.

3I/ATLAS has passed Earth.



It has not brought an invading alien army to Earth. It has not dropped probes. It has not returned Jesus.



To all the people who said these things (or others) would occur…where's your correction? Where's your respect for your audience?

Moreover, such posts leaned on the idea that 3I/ATLAS had travelled for billions of years, crossed star systems and survived cosmic hazards, only to pass our planet without hesitation, slowdown or interaction. The message broke hearts precisely because it proved a historic human fear that we are super unimportant on a universal level. Furthermore, the theory implied that if intelligence existed elsewhere, it either had no interest in humanity or had seen countless worlds like ours before.

What Actually Happened on 19 December 2025

So, as the calendar turned to 19 December 2025, 3I/ATLAS was at its nearest point to Earth. At about 06:00 GMT, the interstellar object came within approximately 168 million miles (270 million kilometres) of our planet, a distance far too great to pose any danger or give a big visual event to casual observers, but close enough to offer astronomers a precious observational window.

Moreover, the encounter was a result of coordinated efforts from both professional and amateur observers. Telescopes such as Hubble, Webb, the Parker Solar Probe and others had been tracking 3I/ATLAS for months, gathering data on its composition and behaviour. NASA's Parker Solar Probe, for example, had observed the comet as it approached the inner solar system, providing early insights into its coma and dust emissions.

However, despite the object's proximity being measured in hundreds of millions of kilometres, its faint and barely visible magnitude meant that most people could not see it with the naked eye. Even regular telescopes would struggle without precise tracking tools. So, many people were told that large amateur telescopes or online livestreams offered the best chance of seeing the object as a faint, fuzzy patch against the backdrop of stars.

Importantly, 3I/ATLAS offered scientists an almost priceless chance to study material from outside our solar system if only for a tiny moment. Furthermore, after passing its closest point to Earth, 3I/ATLAS continues on a path taking it outward once again, saying goodbye. It is now on course to swing past Jupiter in March 2026, where the giant planet's gravity is expected to slightly deflect its path as it heads back into interstellar space.