US President Donald Trump has an admirer who loves his assets, and it's none other than Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

On Monday, Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah in their late-night shows discussed the impeachment inquiry and mocked the Ukrainian President's reported affection for the POTUS.

In a closed-door testimony on Friday, State Department official David Holmes shared with US lawmakers a telephonic conversation that he overheard between President Donald Trump and the US ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, reports Deadline.

Trump allegedly withheld military aid to Ukraine to try to pressure the country into announcing a bogus investigation against Joe Biden. "So he's gonna do the investigation?" Holmes said he heard Trump ask Sondland. According to Holmes, Gordon Sondland in response informed Trump that the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would do "anything you ask him to," adding that the leader "loves your a**." Sondland is set to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday.

"Oh, who doesn't?" Stephen Colbert joked on "The Late Show" on CBS. The show then flashed a picture of the US President on screen playing tennis in short shorts.

TONIGHT: Stephen kicks off New Zealand Week while Trump continues to fight the impeachment hearings. #LSSCinNZ pic.twitter.com/KWBoiVthRv — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 19, 2019

Colbert also discussed a news report that Sondland at one point stormed into a White House room and "demanded ferociously that Ukrainians open the Biden investigation," and that he "got very emotional" and yelled about it.

"A Temper tantrum in the White House? Do you expect me to believe that a man who looks like this is a giant baby," Colbert joked while a photo of Sondland displayed on the screen.

Meanwhile, Comedy Central host Trevor Noah on "The Daily Show" roasted a comment about the president's assets and joked, "A few days ago, Fox News was saying impeachment wasn't sexy enough, now we have a** play."

Trump takes a mysterious weekend trip to the hospital, and details emerge that the Ukrainian presidentâ€¦ loves his ass. pic.twitter.com/V2ontt26iE — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 19, 2019

The comedian also quoted a lyric from the Sir Mix-a-Lot's single "I Like Big Bu***" and said Sondland might say this when asked about the conversation during Wednesday's impeachment hearing: "That's correct. He (Ukrainian President) likes big bu**s and I cannot lie to Congress."