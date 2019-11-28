US President Donald Trump on Wednesday tweeted a bizarre doctored picture of himself as Rocky Balboa, a fictional prize fighter portrayed by Sylvester Stallone in the "Rocky" movie series, sending Twitter users into a frenzy. The tweet has since then gone viral.

The doctored photograph has the president's head superimposed over the body of a chiselled Rocky Balboa, the hard-luck Philly tomato can-turned-champion. The photo posted without any caption shows the POTUS looking straight ahead with a stern look on his face on the body of the fictional boxer, clad in fighting gloves and shorts and with a championship belt around the waist.

The wordless tweet was posted around 11 am local time, when the Americans were preparing for their Thanksgiving holiday. Neither Donald Trump nor the White House has yet revealed the sentiment behind the image. The 73-year-old has not posted any other tweet in this regard, except retweeting English broadcaster Piers Morgan's response of two laughing emojis on the image.

Incidentally, the president joked about his "gorgeous" chest just a day ago. He made the comment at a rally in Florida days after his unscheduled visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland, which raised speculations of ill health, reports New York Post.

"They said he went into the hospital. And it's true, I didn't wear a tie. Why would I wear a tie? If the first thing they do is say, 'Take off your shirt, sir, and show us that gorgeous chest. We've never seen a chest quite like it," Trump said.

Trump had earlier also lambasted media for coverage of his visit to the Walter Reed Medical Centre, claiming that his wife and First Lady Melania Trump saw the speculations and thought he had a heart attack. "I was greeted with the news that I had a heart attack, I was greeted by our people in PR that I had a heart attack...these people are sick," he had said about the media.

Meanwhile, Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., defended his father by making another joke. Quoting an article from The Washington Post that read "Trump tweets doctored photo of his head on Sylvester Stallone's body, unclear why," Trump Jr. wrote: "I've heard from reliable sources that it's not doctored."