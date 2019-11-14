A New Jersey drag queen turned heads as she stormed into Capitol Hill and walked into the Longworth House Office Building. The first public impeachment probe hearing against the US President Donald Trump by the House Intelligence Committee was underway.

Dressed in a red latex costume and blonde bouffant, Pissi Myles was at the Capitol Hill to cover the historic event for a news startup called Happs. Talking to the New York Post after the hearing, Pissi Myles said she is shocked at being the most interesting subject at the hearing.

"I did not think I would be the most interesting thing there today!" the 31-year-old said after her Washington cameo went viral, adding "it was a lot of fun but it was very serious."

Her real name is Joe D'Angio and her character is a riff on the actress Missi Pyle. She is a full-time drag queen from New Jersey, who has performed at a number of gay bars in New York. Talking about her iconic entry, Myles joked, "It was a bit too close to Veep (American comedy series) on HBO. It was just like you could literally have taken the cast of Veep and put them in the hallway."

Myles added that she found it fun when she stunned people in grey suits and grim faces with her arrival. "Everyone there is so serious and tensions are high and everything is very urgent. I actually thought it was fun that I got to make people stop in their tracks for a second and say 'Hey, there's a drag queen here!'," Myles said.

The starlet ruled out a career in politics as she believes it does not fit her "personality", but said the representation of her community at the event was important. "I really think it's important for people like me to be there," she said.

Myles says she was a bit nervous before going to the event, considering the gravity of the impeachment hearings, but the paparazzi's welcome of her made her understand the importance of her presence at the platform.

"I literally got out of the car and took about two steps, and 20 cameras on the stairs up to the building turned in unison and started filming me. It became very apparent that I had a platform to talk about issues for marginalised people," Myles told Hollywood Reporter.