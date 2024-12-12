The conveyancing sector is set to improve, though with growing pains. Law firms are beginning to face mounting pressure to deliver faster, more efficient services at lower costs. While traditional client acquisition and case management methods hold their weight, survival in this market requires more advanced strategies and tools.

Two of the most effective in such regard are Conveyancer Plus, which specialises in setting up and managing firm-branded conveyancing new business teams, and 'reallymoving,' a comparison quote engine designed to match prospects with conveyancers initially.

Together, these two companies work hand in hand for a seamless experience for a conveyancing buyer or seller looking to understand the process and the costs involved, as well as advice on how best to navigate a somewhat daunting experience.

Strategic Partnership

The recent strategic partnership between Conveyancer Plus and reallymoving has created a powerful revenue-generating engine for law firms, elevating how they acquire and convert conveyancing leads. Conveyancer Plus, using reallymoving as its exclusive lead generation partner, enables law firms to consistently connect with the right clients and drive success through seamless lead management, setting the correct service expectations and precise client matching.

Together, these two platforms address two major obstacles for firms: maintaining a steady flow of quality leads and maximising conversion rates through efficient workflow management. Industry analysts foresee rapid expansion of both companies, much of which is credited to their recent partnership.

Maximising Revenue Through Strategic Lead Generation

Reallymoving's platform aims to deliver high-quality conveyancing leads directly to law firms, with an impressive 84% of referred clients prioritising trust over price. Such a change in client priorities is quite fortunate, as it allows firms to maintain profitable fee structures without engaging in price wars. The platform's proprietary matching system connects firms with clients who value expertise and service quality, resulting in higher conversion rates and stronger client relationships.

Law firms report a significant reduction in marketing costs while experiencing a steady increase in quality inquiries. They credit such success to the combination of Reallymoving's lead generation and Conveyancer Plus' services. The automated lead distribution system eliminates the need for expensive traditional marketing campaigns, allowing firms to redirect resources toward core legal work.

Streamlined Operations and Workflow Efficiency

Integrating Conveyancer Plus's workflow automation with reallymoving's lead generation creates a seamless operational framework. Law firms using these systems can automatically process new enquiries, generate quotes, and track client interactions without manual intervention. This automation reduces administrative overhead by up to 20%, significantly improving response times.

"It's a win-win. You reduce administrative burden, freeing up resources while improving your conversion rates," states George Levett, one of Conveyancer Plus' founding partners.

Technology-Driven Profitability

As any expert would say, modern conveyancing demands a delicate balance between maintaining competitive pricing and achieving healthy profit margins. The partnership's technology stack allows firms to analyse performance metrics, identify bottlenecks, and optimise pricing strategies in real-time. Basing strategy on this data greatly helps firms maintain profitability at a larger scale–all without foregoing the quality of their services.

The company's integrated platform provides full-view analytics that tracks conversion rates, client acquisition costs, and profit per case. These insights allow firms to make better decisions about resource allocation and pricing strategies, thereby improving profitability across their conveyancing practice.

PJ Singh, another founding partner of Conveyancer Plus, explains further, "In truth, the value of a lead is zero unless you convert it into a vetted and quantifiable instruction. Similarly, your current operational data is useless without the systems and organisation to handle it. That's where reallymoving and Conveyancer Plus shine."

The partnership between Conveyancer Plus and Really Moving is unique in the legal tech sphere. It combines lead generation, workflow automation, and profitability analysis in a single ecosystem. By exclusively using Really Moving for lead generation, Conveyancer Plus helps law firms maximise client conversions through their expert conveyancing sales team and increase profitability with data-driven insights and expert client management.