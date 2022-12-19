A 6-year-old girl was left bedridden for days after she contracted a Strep-A infection earlier this month.

Kadie Dolphin, the girl's mother who is a healthcare assistant from Warrington, Cheshire, has now shared some of the warning signs. She said that her daughter, Nancie Rae, first developed symptoms of the infection on November 8 this year.

The girl developed severe swelling a day after she complained of an itchy belly. There was a small mark on her stomach that looked like a mosquito bite. Dolphin did not think much of it and gave her daughter an antihistamine. But the next day, Rae woke up with a high temperature and a rash where the 'bites' had been.

"Because she'd been out playing, I assumed she had been bit by a mosquito and had a reaction," she told The Independent. "I gave her an antihistamine but the next morning the rash was all over her belly - it was a weird, flat rash and she was very hot to touch."

"She had lost the ability to walk, every joint was swollen up, she was completely red and still had a high temperature...," added Dolphin.

Rae was admitted to Halton Urgent Care Center, where she was initially treated for an allergic reaction. She had swelling in her hands, face, and lymph nodes.

She was moved to Warrington Hospital due to her deteriorating condition where it was discovered that she had a Strep A infection. She underwent treatment for the infection at the hospital and was allowed to leave only when she started feeling completely fine.

The girl is now back on her feet and is able to walk and play. The doctors said that an early diagnosis was the reason that the girl got better quickly.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) last week issued a rare alert over the rise in Strep A cases. The agency said that the group A streptococcal infection and scarlet fever season started earlier than usual.

According to the NHS website, strep, or streptococcal infection, is caused by the streptococcus group of bacteria.

Under this umbrella term, there are three different types of strep bacteria, which cause infections of varying degrees of severity. These are Group A, Group B, and Groups C and G.

Group A strep generally affects the throat, skin, anus, and genital area, causing conditions including ear infections, impetigo, and tonsillitis. Group B is present in the gut and genital tract and is therefore most often seen in babies after birth.

According to WebMD, Group C and G strep targets the throat, skin, and bones and can cause toxic shock and heart inflammation.

If caught quickly, a strep infection can be treated with antibiotics. However, depending on the condition, it can be fatal. Anyone can be affected, from babies to the elderly. However, those with weakened immune systems are most vulnerable.