In an effort to tackle street harassment and improve the safety of women and girls, the Barking and Dagenham council in East London has introduced fines of up to £1,000 (about $1,250) for behaviours like cat-calling and wolf-whistling. This initiative, which updates existing Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs), allows the council to penalise various forms of anti-social behaviour, aiming to foster a more respectful and secure environment for women.

New Rules Targeting Harassment in Public Spaces

The latest measure from Barking and Dagenham adds street harassment to a list of punishable behaviours under PSPOs, which also cover activities such as public drinking, loudspeaker use, spitting, and begging. Offenders may receive a £100 Fixed Penalty Notice initially, but persistent or severe cases can result in fines up to £1,000. According to Councillor Syed Ghani, Cabinet Member for Enforcement and Community Safety, these steps are vital in "fostering a safe and welcoming public environment" where women feel protected from harassment and intimidation. The updated PSPOs reflect feedback from local residents who are increasingly concerned about street harassment and its impact on community safety, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Community Reporting and Enforcement Challenges

Under the new rules, residents are encouraged to report instances of harassment and other anti-social behaviours online, allowing local authorities to track and respond to incidents. However, questions remain about enforcement, particularly in cases where no clear evidence, such as video footage, is available. Superintendent David Rhodes acknowledged this challenge, stating that "while enforcement can be difficult, community reports provide invaluable information to help us understand and address these issues." The initiative relies on community involvement to help curb incidents and empower those who witness or experience harassment to speak out.

Widespread Issue: Data on Public Harassment

The decision to implement these stricter measures follows a concerning trend in harassment statistics. Local research conducted by councillors in Barking and Dagenham revealed that 15% of women had experienced verbal abuse, while over 10% reported feeling followed or having their personal space invaded. National statistics from the Opinions and Lifestyle Survey in 2022 further highlight the issue, with over one-third of women aged 16 to 34 in England reporting experiences of cat-calling in the past year. "These numbers underscore the scale of the issue and our responsibility to act," Councillor Ghani remarked, highlighting the significance of the PSPOs in addressing public safety concerns.

Broader Trends in the UK and Europe

Barking and Dagenham's initiative is part of a broader UK movement to protect women's safety in public spaces. In September, Ashfield District Council approved a similar PSPO to tackle public urination, alcohol use, and street harassment, empowering officers to issue fines and take legal action against repeat offenders. In Bradford, the "JogOn" initiative specifically targets male drivers catcalling female joggers, with undercover officers posing as runners to catch offenders. "Addressing this behaviour is crucial to deterring men from making inappropriate comments," explained Superintendent Beth Pagnillo of Bradford District Police, noting the programme's success in confronting harassment culture.

Similar legislation has been enacted elsewhere in Europe. In 2018, France passed a law criminalising public harassment, making catcalling and offensive comments punishable with fines of up to €750 (over $870). In Spain, following significant feminist protests, catcalling was made illegal in 2022. As part of the law, behaviours that "cause a situation of humiliation, hostility, or intimidation" for victims now carry fines, community service, or up to a month of house arrest, according to The Telegraph.

With these changes, East London joins a growing international movement to make public spaces safer for women by holding harassers accountable. Barking and Dagenham's council hopes that these measures will send a clear message that street harassment is unacceptable, contributing to a more respectful and inclusive community.