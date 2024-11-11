Narinder Kaur, a frequent panellist on Good Morning Britain, has faced intense backlash after commenting on social media about Catherine, Princess of Wales, questioning why she seemed to have "aged so much." Kaur's remark, posted on X (formerly Twitter), has been widely criticised as insensitive, especially in light of the Princess's recent battle with cancer, a fact publicly disclosed earlier this year.

Outrage Over Comment on Kate's Appearance

Kaur's post was shared alongside a photo of the Princess of Wales attending the recent Remembrance Sunday service. She questioned why Kate appeared older than her age of 42, speculating, "Is she a smoker?" Her comment was met with swift condemnation, with one user responding, "SHE HAS BATTLED CANCER. I cannot tell you how offensive you are being," according to the Daily Mail. Initially defensive, Kaur later acknowledged in a video that the comment was "stupid," but she also highlighted the racial and gender-based abuse she had received in response, saying, "I put out a stupid tweet. That wasn't my intention... I've put my hands up and apologised if it caused offence."

Kate's Return to Royal Duties Amidst Health Challenges

The timing of Kaur's comment is particularly sensitive, as it follows Kate Middleton's recent return to public life after undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer. Earlier this year, the Princess revealed that she had undergone abdominal surgery in January, initially for a non-cancerous condition. Subsequent tests confirmed the presence of cancer cells, leading her to undergo preventative chemotherapy. Kate resumed her royal duties in recent weeks, with her dignified appearance at Remembrance Sunday drawing admiration from royal watchers. Body language expert Judi James observed that the Princess displayed a "fiercely regal" demeanour, exuding stoicism despite her ongoing health struggles.

Backlash Over Celebrity Comments on Kate's Absence

Kaur's comment is not the only one to draw criticism in the wake of Kate's health news. Other celebrities, including Blake Lively and Kim Kardashian, have faced backlash for their previous speculation about Kate's absence from public life. According to the Independent, Lively expressed regret over a post she made during the time of Kate's absence, in which she alluded to the "photoshop fails" surrounding an edited family photo of the Princess. After the diagnosis was disclosed, Lively stated that she was "mortified" and apologised, explaining that her intent was never to offend. Kardashian, who posted a photo with the caption "On my way to go find Kate," also faced public backlash, with users labelling her post as "insensitive."

Kaur's Response to Criticism and Racist Remarks

In a video response to the backlash, Narinder Kaur addressed both her regret over the "stupid" comment she made and the nature of the responses she received, which she said went far beyond criticism. Much of the backlash, Kaur pointed out, involved racial and violent abuse from accounts displaying far-right symbols and nationalist emblems. She highlighted the double standard, noting, "Many people on Twitter and social media have asked exactly what I've asked but did not receive the sexual, racial, violent abuse that I did." Kaur also shared that her brother had passed away from cancer, adding a deeply personal context to her comments and her reflections on Kate Middleton's return to public duties.

Kaur firmly stated that she owed no one an apology, particularly given the nature of the abuse she endured. She questioned why there was greater outrage over her comment about Middleton's appearance than over issues she views as more substantial, such as the way cancer charities may profit from royal associations. Kaur urged her critics to focus on what she considers more pressing issues, challenging the disproportionate backlash against her tweet and calling it indicative of deeper racial biases. "What this was all about was I as a brown woman, an Indian, had the gall to criticise Kate's appearance... you will not silence my voice just because I'm a brown woman"