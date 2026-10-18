A Catholic priest was killed during a livestreamed Mass in Guayaquil, Ecuador, when a large wooden crucifix fell from the wall and struck him in front of parishioners and online viewers.

Father Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari died on Saturday, 17 October 2026, while celebrating Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, according to local news reports. The incident was captured on video and later circulated on social media.

For context, the church, also known as Nuestra Señora del Perpetuo Socorro, stands on José Mascote street near Calicuchima in Guayaquil. Sánchez Molinari served as its parish priest and belonged to the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer, commonly called the Redemptorists. The parish is part of the Archdiocese of Guayaquil's Central Vicariate.

Crucifix Falls Mid‑Service as Mass Is Livestreamed

Ecuadorian news outlet Palabra Clave reported that Sánchez Molinari was broadcasting the daily Mass through his personal social media account. About 27 minutes into the transmission, a cross positioned behind the altar came loose and fell towards the priest.

Noticias Oromar, another Ecuadorian outlet, reported that the wooden structure struck him as he conducted the service. Descriptions of the recording published by other news organisations say the impact was followed by screams from worshippers inside the church.

The incident unfolded in front of people attending the Mass and was simultaneously visible to those following the service online. Clips from the broadcast later circulated on social media, prompting messages of grief and condolence, according to local reports.

Although the service was broadcast live, accounts published the following day provided only a limited picture of what happened inside the church after the structure fell. The recording, as described by local outlets, captured the fall and the worshippers' immediate reaction. It did not establish when medical assistance arrived or what treatment, if any, was given.

Several reports say the crucifix struck the priest's head, with some claiming that he died at the scene. However, the archdiocese did not provide an official medical explanation, specify the injuries he suffered or establish the precise timing of his death.

Nor has an explanation been established for why the crucifix fell. Noticias Oromar reported on Sunday, 18 October, that authorities had not publicly identified a cause for its detachment.

The reports reviewed did not establish how the structure had been secured to the wall or whether its condition had been examined after the incident.

Archdiocese Confirms Priest's Death but Gives Few Details

The Archdiocese of Guayaquil confirmed Sánchez Molinari's death in a statement dated Saturday, 17 October, the day of the incident. The notice was published on the archdiocese's social media accounts alongside a photograph of the priest, according to Noticias Oromar.

The statement, signed by Cardinal Luis Gerardo Cabrera Herrera, the archbishop of Guayaquil, identified Sánchez Molinari by his full name and recognised his role as parish priest at Perpetuo Socorro.

In words translated from Spanish, the archdiocese said the priest had 'gone to the Father's House to enjoy His presence and glory.' It offered sympathy and affection to the Redemptorist community, his relatives and his friends, and prayed for the eternal rest of his soul.

The notice concluded with the traditional Latin prayer for the dead, asking God to grant eternal rest and perpetual light, followed by 'May he rest in peace.' It did not address the circumstances of the falling crucifix or announce a funeral date.

Parish's Links To Longstanding Catholic Devotion

Sánchez Molinari's religious affiliation also connects the parish to a longstanding Catholic devotion. The Redemptorist congregation was founded by St Alphonsus Liguori in 1732. In the 19th century, Pope Pius IX entrusted the icon of Our Mother of Perpetual Help to the Redemptorists, whose churches and ministries have since promoted devotion to her.

The congregation's historical account says Pope Pius IX entrusted its members with the image and asked them to make it known more widely. The Guayaquil parish bears that same dedication.

Following Saturday's death, its priest was named in the archdiocese's public prayers, while the circumstances of the crucifix's collapse remained unresolved in the information released by Sunday.