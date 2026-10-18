Masked individuals set fire to Limoges Town Hall in central France on Saturday, 17 October, after a demonstration over rising living costs, leaving much of the 143-year-old building devastated, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP) and local officials.

The incident came as hundreds of thousands marched across France in a protest movement that began with complaints about conditions in schools and widened to encompass inflation, inequality and public services. Most demonstrators marched peacefully, although serious violence broke out in several cities.

'Catastrophe for Heritage' as Roof Collapses

The blaze followed clashes at the end of a demonstration attended by about 5,000 people in Limoges. AFP reported that a group broke windows, entered the town hall and started a fire. Vehicles belonging to police were also damaged during unrest in the city.

Maurice Barate, prefect of the Haute-Vienne department, said the roof had collapsed onto lower floors except in the west wing. Two-thirds of the building's façade had disappeared, he told AFP, calling the damage a 'catastrophe for heritage'.

Barate said elected representatives, municipal police officers and council employees were inside the building when it was attacked, but none was injured. He characterised the fire as a deliberate act by rioters, drawing a distinction between those responsible and people taking part in peaceful demonstrations.

🚨BREAKING: The historic Limoges town hall has just completely collapsed after far-left rioters set it on fire



It was built in 1876. It survived World Wars. It did not survive modern France. pic.twitter.com/LRjxvBQ5KV — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) October 17, 2026

Limoges Mayor Guillaume Guérin told reporters that the town hall's bell tower had collapsed as the flames continued to spread. He said strong winds were making the situation worse. An AFP reporter described a town hall employee in tears, comforted by an elected official, as hundreds watched the blaze.

Landmark Building With Protected Status

Designed by architect Charles-Alfred Leclerc and inaugurated on 14 July 1883, the town hall was inspired by the architecture of Paris City Hall. Its façades and roofs, excluding a rear extension, and the fountain outside were placed on France's historic monuments register on 15 January 1975.

The scale of the destruction raised questions about how much of the protected building could be preserved. No definitive restoration assessment was available in the initial reports. The identities and political affiliations of the people who started the fire had not been independently established.

Nationwide Unrest and Mass Arrests

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said late on Saturday that 1,200 people had been arrested nationwide and 150 police officers injured. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez put the number of demonstrators at approximately 550,000 across 110 marches; organisers, including the CGT trade union, estimated 800,000.

In Paris, police used tear gas and water cannon near Place de la République as masked groups threw fireworks and other objects. Shops were looted, vehicles burned and police confronted groups on the fringes of demonstrations. Violence was also reported in Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux and other cities.

Nuñez blamed what he described as violent radical far-left groups and opportunistic looters for some of the disturbances. Lecornu condemned the violence, while President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement on X that people responsible for attacking public buildings and businesses would face prosecution. Those statements did not identify the individuals who started the Limoges fire.

Aucune place pour la violence dans notre République.



Ceux qui ont cassé, attaqué les préfectures comme les commerces, pillé jusqu’à nos mairies, seront poursuivis et punis.



Aux forces de l’ordre, garantes du droit à manifester, je dis le soutien de la Nation.



Nous ferons tous… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 17, 2026

Protests Spread Beyond Cost of Living Anger

The marches nevertheless brought together people with grievances extending beyond Saturday's clashes. Students had been protesting since September over teacher shortages and deteriorating facilities. The CGT demanded higher wages and pensions, lower prices and stronger public services.

Kamil Alahyan, an 18-year-old student interviewed by AFP in Paris, cited the approaching 2027 presidential election, politicians' honesty and growing wealth inequality among his reasons for demonstrating. Lola, 19, told The Guardian that high fuel prices and the treatment of school pupils had also driven people into the streets.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, a leading figure in the left-wing La France Insoumise movement, backed the student protests but urged demonstrators not to loot, describing it as contrary to his movement's methods.

In Limoges, attention remained on the damage to a civic landmark. Officials had described the building as largely lost, but the full extent of what could be saved remained uncertain.