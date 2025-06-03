Elon Musk has once again found himself at the centre of controversy—this time after The New York Times published a scathing report accusing the tech mogul of heavier drug use than he has publicly admitted. The piece, released on Friday, 30 May 2025, has triggered a fiery response from the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, who spent the weekend angrily denying the claims and accusing the outlet of spreading lies.

NYT Report Alleges Excessive Ketamine Use

The article, written by Kirsten Grind and Megan Twohey, both seasoned investigative reporters at The New York Times, alleges that Musk's use of ketamine goes far beyond the 'occasional' use he previously acknowledged. The report claims the billionaire once admitted his drug intake had grown so excessive that it was affecting his bladder.

The journalists also detail Musk's alleged use of other substances including Ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms. At one point, he is said to have travelled with a 'medication box' containing around 20 pills, reportedly including Adderall, a powerful prescription stimulant.

Though the article does not confirm whether Musk is still using drugs after growing closer to the Trump White House, it outlines what the reporters describe as signs of continued drug misuse—citing erratic behaviour, personal outbursts, and even allegations that Musk insulted Cabinet members and made Nazi-like gestures.

Musk Calls the Story a Lie

😂💯



Also, to be clear, I am NOT taking drugs! The New York Times was lying their ass off.



I tried *prescription* ketamine a few years ago and said so on 𝕏, so this not even news. It helps for getting out of dark mental holes, but haven’t taken it since then. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2025

Elon Musk did not take the allegations lightly. Reacting over the weekend on X (formerly Twitter), the billionaire dismissed the entire article as a fabrication.

'Also, to be clear, I am NOT taking drugs! The New York Times was lying their ass off,' Musk wrote in response to a post by Whole Mars Catalog, a prominent Musk supporter account. The original post sarcastically suggested that whatever drugs Musk was allegedly taking should be added to the public water supply, citing his business achievements.

Musk added: 'I tried prescription ketamine a few years ago and said so on X, so this is not even news. It helps for getting out of dark mental holes, but haven't taken it since then.'

Previous Reports and Public Drug Use

This is not the first time Musk's drug use has come under scrutiny. In 2024, The Wall Street Journal published a lengthy exposé alleging that Musk's substance use may have impaired his leadership at Tesla and other companies.

He has also made headlines in the past for publicly consuming drugs. In 2018, he famously smoked cannabis on an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, which was filmed in California where marijuana is legal.

In his most recent defence, Musk clarified that he had previously been prescribed ketamine to manage depression but insists he no longer uses it. 'I'm not on ketamine, ffs,' he posted.

Lawyers Yet to Respond

As of this writing, Elon Musk's legal team has not issued an official response to the latest allegations. The billionaire's vehement denial on social media, however, suggests that he has no intention of letting the New York Times report go unchallenged.