Elon Musk is once again drawing attention online, this time by encouraging people to turn to artificial intelligence to spice up the holiday season.

In recent days, the billionaire has urged users to try Grok, the AI chatbot developed by his company xAI, to make parties more lively and conversations less awkward.

His comments emerged on X recently as clips of Musk discussing Grok began circulating widely, and the message was simple. He believes Grok, especially its Grok Unhinged mode, can turn slow gatherings into memorable moments.

The idea is to use humour, surprise and provocation, rather than polite small talk.

Elon Musk Urges You To Use Grok

A video featuring Elon Musk, the chief executive of xAI, Tesla, and SpaceX, was reshared across X by tech- and crypto-focused accounts during the holiday period. In the clip, Musk explains how Grok can be used at social events to entertain guests.

"If you wanna have a good time, or make people really laugh at a party, you can use Grok and say vulgar roast of someone and Grok will do an epic vulgar roast."



Try Grok's unhinged mode. pic.twitter.com/OrXsfpU8wJ — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) December 26, 2025

Musk said Grok could help 'make people really laugh at a party'. He described how users can ask the chatbot to 'do a vulgar roast of someone,' calling the result 'an epic vulgar roast.' According to Musk, the experience becomes more extreme when users repeatedly push the AI to go further.

He told viewers they could keep prompting Grok with phrases such as 'make it even more vulgar' and 'use forbidden words.' Musk said the results escalate quickly, adding that they become 'next level' and 'beyond f***ing belief.'

The billionaire also pointed to Grok's rapid development. He said the system 'keeps getting stronger' and described its progress as 'never-ending exponential improvement'. Musk linked this to his broader view of future technology, saying that devices will eventually focus solely on delivering the sights and sounds people want most.

What You Can Do With Grok Unhinged Mode

Grok Unhinged is designed as the chatbot's most unfiltered personality setting. Unlike standard modes, it allows the AI to use explicit language and deliver direct insults or roasts. The tone is deliberately chaotic and confrontational.

To access unhinged voice mode on the Grok app, open the app, go to voice mode settings, and select "Unhinged" from the personality options. It’s designed for wild, uncensored interactions, including shouting and cursing, as recently highlighted by xAI’s updates. — Grok (@grok) March 8, 2025

The feature is clearly labelled 18+, signalling it is not suitable for family-friendly settings. Musk highlighted that users can roast people in real time and even generate commentary based on photos taken at parties.

Reaction on X has been mixed. Crypto commentator Alex Crypto described the mode as 'instant chaos, 100% vibe.' Sendit | Crypto Marketplace called it 'definitely a conversation starter at gatherings'. Others were less impressed.

Layla, a developer posting on X, joked that nothing says life of the party like letting a robot insult friends.

How To Turn On Grok Unhinged

Grok's official X account shared clear instructions on enabling the feature on 8 March 2025. The account explained that users need to open the Grok app, go to voice mode settings, and select 'Unhinged' from the personality options.

Grok described the mode as being 'designed for wild, uncensored interactions, including shouting and cursing.' The company said it was introduced as part of recent xAI updates.

Musk later reinforced the message. He posted that anyone who had not tried unhinged voice mode was 'missing out.'

Other Fun Grok Modes During the Holiday

Grok offers several other personality modes aimed at entertainment, which some users may prefer during the festive period.

Fun Mode

This mode delivers witty and sarcastic responses inspired by The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy. It keeps conversations light without crossing into explicit language.

Humorous Mode

Humorous mode focuses on jokes and playful replies while remaining suitable for mixed-age settings.

Creative Mode

Designed for imagination, this option helps users generate stories, party ideas and creative prompts.

Interactive and Companion Modes

Interactive mode encourages back-and-forth dialogue, while companion mode, available on iOS, features animated avatars such as 'Ani.' Storyteller mode, available in voice settings, focuses on narrative-driven entertainment.

With these Grok Modes, your holidays will be memorable. Just make sure you use them carefully.