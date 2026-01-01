Elon Musk has set a bold new goal for Neuralink, his brain–computer interface company, saying implant surgeries could become almost fully automated as early as 2026. The announcement, shared in late December 2025 and early January 2026 through posts on X, signals a major shift for the company as it moves beyond small clinical trials.

Musk framed the plan as part of a broader push to scale the technology and reach more patients faster. How that would work in practice, and whether it can be done safely, remains an open question.

Musk Prepares Neuralink Mass Production

Musk confirmed that 2026 is expected to mark the start of high-volume production for Neuralink devices. In a post on X, he said the company 'will start high-volume production of brain-computer interface devices' this year.

Neuralink will start high-volume production of brain-computer interface devices and move to a streamlined, almost entirely automated surgical procedure in 2026.



Neuralink, founded in 2016, develops coin-sized implants designed to help people control computers using neural signals. Its current focus is on patients with paralysis, ALS, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's and vision impairment.

The move towards mass production reflects efforts to streamline the business and prepare for wider use. Neuralink began expanding its workforce in November 2024, hiring manufacturing technicians and microfabrication specialists.

Musk has previously suggested the company could grow to more than 1,000 patients by 2026, compared with 12 active implant users worldwide as of September 2025.

Autonomous Neuralink Surgeries Could Be a Reality

Alongside production plans, Musk said Neuralink surgery itself will change. He stated that the implantation process will move to a 'streamlined, almost entirely automated surgical procedure' in 2026.

A key change involves how the implant's threads are inserted. Musk said they will pass through the dura, the brain's protective membrane, without removing it. 'This is a big deal,' he added.

Until now, Neuralink surgery has involved a human surgeon removing part of the skull before a robotic arm inserts ultra-thin threads into the brain. The new approach is presented as less invasive and more efficient.

Still, the promise of automation has raised questions about oversight and safety, especially for such delicate procedures.

Is Autonomous Surgery Safe?

Autonomous robotic surgery refers to systems that can perform tasks with limited or no direct human control, guided by artificial intelligence and machine learning. According to the peer-reviewed paper 'Autonomous Robotic Surgery: Has the Future Arrived?', most such systems remain experimental.

Some autonomous procedures, including venipuncture, cochlear implants, and knee replacements, have already reached clinical use. The review notes that supervised autonomous systems can outperform expert surgeons in precision and consistency.

However, fully autonomous brain surgery is not yet established at scale. Limitations include the lack of haptic feedback, difficulty responding to unexpected anatomy, and unresolved legal and ethical concerns if errors occur.

For now, autonomous neurosurgery involving brain implants like Neuralink remains largely unproven outside controlled settings.

People Can't Wait to See Neuralink Progress

Musk's announcement quickly sparked strong reactions online. On X, an investor known as Crouching Tiger Hidden Whale asked about future consumer applications, jokingly asking when Neuralink could be used to read a pet's thoughts.

Others responded more personally. User chazzgold.eth, who said they had suffered a traumatic brain injury, wrote that the technology is 'very important to me.' Another account, MAGA's the Fix, described the progress as 'genuinely life changing' for people who need it.

Some users speculated about upgrades and broader impacts, while others imagined future uses ranging from robotic exosuits to cognitive enhancement. The reaction shows growing anticipation, even as questions around safety, regulation, and readiness remain unanswered.