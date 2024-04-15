To strengthen his artificial intelligence (AI) company, Elon Musk urged ambitious individuals to join his groundbreaking initiative, xAI. This wide-ranging project seeks engineers, designers, and staff for product development, data analysis, and infrastructure management.

"Join xAI," the tech tycoon wrote in a cross-post. Musk shared a link to his AI company's Careers page in the cross-post. Grok, an AI-powered chatbot launched in 2023, is at the forefront of this burgeoning enterprise. xAI is also actively seeking AI tutors to strengthen its growing team and significantly impact the AI industry.

"We are a collective of AI researchers and engineers driven by the ambition to create AI systems that enhance humanity's understanding of the world," the company states, describing its mission. Musk's US-based startup has been actively recruiting across significant tech hubs, including London, Palo Alto, the San Francisco Bay Area, and others.

"While we have a preference for in-person collaboration, we also extend remote work opportunities to outstanding candidates," affirmed xAI. To attract the best talent, xAI offers comprehensive benefits packages, including competitive salaries, share options, and complete medical, dental, and optical coverage.

The company also offers unlimited paid leave, which is subject to approval, and can sponsor visas for recruits. Suppose rumours making the rounds online are anything to go by. In that case, the 52-year-old business magnate is sparing no effort to secure a funding of £0.8 billion ($1 billion) in equity funding for xAI within the next 2-3 weeks.

In the meantime, xAI is working on Grok 2, the much-awaited successor to the company's widely-popular AI chatbot. Musk believes the next iteration of Grok will not just meet but surpass all expectations when it arrives.

After making xAI's Grok AI open source last month, Musk has introduced its first multimodal model, Grok-1.5 Vision (Grok-1.5V). The recently unveiled AI-powered tool can perform various tasks, including processing things seen in documents and understanding texts, diagrams, charts, screenshots, and even photos.

Grok-1.5V will be available to early testers and existing users in the coming days. "Grok-1.5V is competitive with existing frontier multimodal models in several domains, ranging from multi-disciplinary reasoning to understanding documents, science diagrams, charts, screenshots, and photographs," the company said in a blog post.

This announcement follows hot on the heels of xAI revealing their upgraded chatbot model, Grok-1.5, just a few weeks ago. The company showcased Grok-1.5V's capabilities by highlighting seven impressive feats. For instance, the company says Grok-1.5V can transform a whiteboard flowchart sketch into Python code.

In addition, this AI-backed tool can effortlessly generate a bedtime story based on a child's drawing, explain internet memes, and convert tables into CSV format. Lastly, it can identify rotten wood in the decking that needs replacing.

xAI claims its multimodal model, Grok-1.5V, is superior to GPT-4V, Claude 3 Sonnet, Claude 3 Opus, and Gemini Pro 1.5. The company claims Grok-1.5V outperforms its rivals in the RealWorldQA benchmark, a new metric they developed to assess real-world spatial understanding.

To develop RealWorldQA, xAI utilised a dataset of over 700 images, each with a corresponding question and answer. These images ranged from anonymised vehicle footage to other real-world examples.

Committed to open collaboration, xAI plans to release RealWorldQA to the public under a Creative Commons license.