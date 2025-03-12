Elon Musk's electric vehicle giant, Tesla, is once again embroiled in controversy in the United Kingdom. From being branded 'Swasticar' in a branding mishap that has drawn widespread attention, to ongoing challenges with its Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology, the road ahead looks increasingly difficult.

Nationwide protests could soon erupt at Tesla stores following a new campaign targeting Elon Musk. The 53-year-old billionaire, who plays a key role in Donald Trump's administration through the Department for Government Efficiency (DOGE), has been instrumental in implementing deep cuts to government jobs, funding, and public services.

Tesla's European sales are reportedly declining, with some analysts suggesting a backlash against Musk's political stance. His frequent posts on his social platform promoting figures such as jailed far-right activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon (Tommy Robinson) and groups like Britain First and Patriotic Alternative have only intensified the controversy.

Musk faced accusations of contributing to heightened racial tensions leading up to last summer's anti-migrant disturbances in England, and he has repeatedly called for the removal of Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Protests Target Musk Over Controversial Actions

The newly formed activist group, People Vs Elon, aims to spark a movement following an incident where a member entered Tesla's Tottenham dealership in London, carrying a cardboard figure of Musk giving what appeared to be a Nazi salute, a gesture he reportedly made twice during Trump's inauguration.

Workers told her to remove the provocative display and threatened a lawsuit if the recording was posted. That video has since spread rapidly, with over two million views just on TikTok. The person responsible is now encouraging others to replicate her actions.

'We were motivated by seeing Musk demanding new elections in the UK, despite being South African, and campaigning to free Tommy Robinson from prison,' Activist India Thorogood, 34, told Byline Times.

Activists Target Musk's UK Presence

'He's clearly racist and aims to divide ordinary people. We're angry that a billionaire shouldn't interfere in British democracy simply because he owns Twitter.' She found it 'extraordinary' that the world's most affluent person 'would presume to speak for British people about our country's needs' during rising living costs and persistent public service issues.

She argued that Musk's ability to perform a gesture resembling a Nazi salute 'while still selling cars to millions and owning Twitter' proves he avoids any serious repercussions. Yet, she's determined to contribute to a shift in that reality.

'His profits are dropping, and workers continue to organise.' She said that 'even small actions can make change and give others hope.'

'Many people are asking how they can do the same thing, requesting cutouts and stickers. People worldwide have contacted us about replicating the actions. We've been amazed by how many want to take even small actions to stand up to him.'

Nazi Salute Stunt Rocks Tesla Showroom

The video shows that the showroom staff and buyers appeared clearly repulsed by the 'salute,' recognising it as an obvious far-right action. The stunt drew compliments, as people online posted 'Well done. No one should buy a Tesla,' and some used dark wit, with comments like, 'This is right out of Mein Kampfort zone" and noting Musk's cars were "from Hugo Boss' 1940's collection.'

Musk's heart goes out to the Tesla flagship store in London. Let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/YpmVJzmLql — Pete (@splendid_pete) February 18, 2025

Others highlighted the staff's angered reaction, quoting, 'I'm offended by that image"...Dude, that's who you work for!' Another wrote: 'Why are they so mad, if clearly it's a Roman salute as they have stated?'

UK Regulators Stall Tesla's Self-Driving Ambitions

While public reactions to Musk's actions continue to mount, Tesla is simultaneously grappling with a separate yet equally significant challenge: the increasingly complex path to rolling out its Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology in the UK.

Tesla aims to launch its Supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) system beyond North America. While China and Mexico see initial rollouts, they're finding that regulatory obstacles in the UK and other regions are proving difficult to navigate.

As The Telegraph reported this weekend, the UK's Department of Transport (DfT) is planning to introduce rules that would restrict the capabilities of autonomous driving systems like Tesla's Supervised FSD.

The current hold-ups reflect prior remarks from Tesla staff, who suggested that the system's complete European release could be pushed back to 2028 due to recent regulatory adjustments that have hampered the implementation of specific automated functions.

Regulatory Challenges Slow Tesla's FSD In UK

While the Department's initial safety guidelines for self-driving systems permitted vehicles to handle actions like stopping and starting at lights, turning at crossings, and switching lanes without driver-hand contact, a revised version limits these abilities to highway actions, such as lane changes. It demands drivers maintain hand contact with the wheel.

A group of UK officials who suggested the additional limits in September stated, 'Whilst [a driver assistance system] may help in reducing collisions, it may also introduce new safety risks.' They also proposed that systems like Tesla's FSD Supervised be launched 'in phases," echoing that safety concerns should be closely evaluated amidst deployment.'

'The technological advancements in these systems are promising, but there remain concerns about their impact on driver behaviour, situational awareness and overall safety,' the group explained.

The changes reflect concerns raised at the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) the previous year when the UK's DfT personnel expressed reservations about the broader authorisation of automated driving technology.