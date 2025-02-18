Elon Musk's latest move within the US government has sparked fresh fears over the future of Social Security payments, as his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) takes aim at the Social Security Administration (SSA). The resignation of Acting Commissioner Michelle King, following a clash over access to sensitive beneficiary records, has only deepened concerns that Musk's influence could jeopardise a programme that has never missed a payment since its inception.

Musk's DOGE Moves into Social Security

King, who had served with the SSA since 1994, stepped down after refusing to grant DOGE access to highly sensitive Social Security data. She was swiftly replaced by Leland Dudek, a senior adviser from the agency's Office of Programme Integrity. However, critics argue that Dudek lacks the necessary qualifications, with MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell describing him as essentially 'an IT guy' who had previously posted glowing comments about Musk's DOGE on social media.

O'Donnell went further, stating that Musk's involvement could mark the first time in US history that Social Security recipients cannot be certain of receiving their next payment. 'Elon Musk is now inside Social Security, and so, for the first time, Social Security payments are not guaranteed,' he warned.

King's Removal Violated Succession Protocols

Under normal procedures, when a Social Security commissioner steps down before the Senate confirms a replacement, the deputy commissioner assumes the role of acting commissioner. King had rightfully taken on this position per SSA protocol. However, when she was forced out, the established line of succession was disregarded—further fuelling speculation about Musk's growing control over federal institutions.

During his election campaign, President Donald Trump assured voters that Social Security benefits would not be cut. Yet, with Musk leading an aggressive restructuring of multiple government agencies, that promise may not stand for long.

Musk's 'Vampires on Benefits' Claim Sparks Alarm

Since Trump's return to office in January, Musk's DOGE has undertaken sweeping reforms across multiple federal agencies, including USAID, FEMA, and the FAA. Now, he has turned his focus to the SSA, claiming rampant fraud within the system.

Last week, Musk declared Social Security the next target for an audit, sharing data on X (formerly Twitter) that purportedly showed over 20 million beneficiaries aged between 100 and 159 still receiving payments. In a press conference with Trump, Musk said DOGE had uncovered cases where individuals 'probably dead' were still being issued Social Security cheques.

'Re-examination of Social Security—we've got people in there that are 150 years old,' Musk stated. 'Now, do you know anyone who's 150? I don't know. They should be in the Guinness Book of World Records. They're missing out... So, you know, that's the case where I think they're probably dead, is my guess, or they should be very famous—one of the two.'

Musk's remarks ignited widespread debate, but experts quickly pointed out that the figures could stem from outdated software rather than fraud.

The 150-Year-Old 'Ghosts' in the System

Many computer programmers have challenged Musk's claims, explaining that the anomalies are likely due to the SSA's antiquated software—primarily written in COBOL, a 60-year-old programming language.

COBOL does not have a built-in date function, meaning many government databases use reference dates as placeholders. One of the most common is 20th May 1875—the date of the Convention du Mètre, an international standards-setting conference held in Paris. O'Donnell explained that this placeholder is often used when birth dates are missing or incomplete, which could be why certain beneficiaries appear to be over 150 years old in the system.

He also accused Musk of deliberately misleading the public, pointing out that no actual names had been provided for these supposed centenarians still receiving benefits.

A Battle Over Social Security's Future

With King ousted, Musk's influence over Social Security is growing, and questions remain over whether his DOGE reforms could ultimately lead to benefit reductions or delays. While Trump initially promised to safeguard Social Security, Musk is not a politician, has no re-election concerns, and appears unfazed by any political fallout.

As fears mount over the potential impact on millions of retirees and disabled individuals who rely on Social Security, the battle over the future of the programme is far from over.