England all-rounder Moeen Ali has hinted at One-Day International (ODI) retirement after the World Cup 2023 to become a T20 specialist.

Ali, who is set to turn 36 in June, has been playing the 50-over format for England for close to a decade. The off-spinner has played 129 ODIs, scoring 2,212 runs, including three centuries and six fifties, while he has also picked up 99 wickets, including a four-wicket haul.

The bowling all-rounder is likely to be one of the key players in England's title defence in India in October-November.

In a recent interview, Ali said that he has probably reached the point where he wants to see players such as Liam Livingstone and Will Jacks get groomed for the subsequent World Cup.

"I don't set a lot of goals, but I want to play that World Cup, be a part of that World Cup and hopefully win that World Cup and then we'll see. I'm not saying I will retire or I'm not saying I won't retire. Another seven or eight months at 35 is a lot. I haven't decided but I have sort of an idea of what I want to try and do.

"It could be a time where I'm thinking that's me done now and I might look at [Liam] Livingstone and Jacksy [Will Jacks] and think 'you know what, my time is up, I'd rather these guys get ready for the next World Cup'," said Ali.

The 36-year-old Englishman went on to add that it "genuinely makes me really happy when I see players coming in" before adding he just wants whatever is best for England to once again become world champions. Ali was a part of the England cricket team, led by Eoin Morgan, who won the 2019 World Cup, their first 50-over World Cup title.

Moeen Ali wants to become a 'T20 specialist'

One of the senior players in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Ali said that once he is done with the 50-over format, he would aim to become a "T20 specialist" and continue to play franchise cricket across the globe, along with continuing representing England in the T20Is.

"I think [becoming a T20 specialist] is something that's more logical and just makes more sense. If I'm playing well and playing all the franchise cricket - and playing for England - I don't see why not. Fifty overs does get harder the older you get, it's not easy to field and for sure it makes sense that I'll do that," added Ali.

The all-rounder has played 74 T20Is for the Three Lions since making his international debut in 2014. He has scored over 1,000 runs, while he has picked up 42 wickets in the shortest format for his national side.

Most recently, Ali featured in England's tour of Bangladesh, where both sides locked horns in three ODIs and as many T20Is. While the world champions clinched the 50-over series 2-1, England, the two-time T20 World Cup champions, suffered a humiliating whitewash in the shortest format.

Ali did not have a great outing in both the series, especially in the T20Is, where he scored just 32 runs and picked up two wickets across three games.

England now have a long break before they kickstart their summer with a one-off Test against Ireland at the iconic Lord's on June 1. After this, England have five big Tests against Australia as a part of the Ashes 2023, starting from June 16 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The other four Tests will be played at Lord's, Headingley, Manchester's Old Trafford, and The Oval.