Learning a musical instrument can be rewarding, but getting started is often the hardest part. Traditional guitars require practice, finger strength, and patience before beginners can comfortably play a recognisable song. For someone who simply wants to experiment with music, that learning curve can be enough to put them off altogether.

The ENYA MUSIC Cyber-G Pocket takes a different approach. Rather than attempting to replace a conventional guitar, it simplifies the process of making music and packages the experience into a device that can also function as a portable Bluetooth speaker.

The result is an unusual hybrid aimed primarily at beginners, casual musicians, and people who want to make music without carrying a full-sized instrument.

A Foldable Design That Makes Sense

The Cyber-G Pocket's most obvious feature is its folding mechanism. At 231 × 73 × 95 mm when folded and 461 × 73 × 71 mm when unfolded, it is considerably easier to carry than a conventional guitar or most electronic instruments.

At 0.8 kg (1.76 lb), it weighs roughly as much as a water bottle, making it realistic to take on a trip, to a friend's house, or simply keep in a handbag or coat pocket. That portability is not just a novelty; it is central to what makes the product different.

The body uses a durable plastic shell and frame, while the interchangeable modular neck incorporates soft silicone or rubber strings and frets. It feels like a properly constructed consumer electronics product rather than a toy. The folding mechanism is also well integrated, with no obvious design flaw that undermines its portability.

Design rating: 5/5

What Is the Cyber-G Pocket Actually Like to Play?

The most important thing to understand about the Cyber-G Pocket is that it is not designed to teach traditional guitar technique.

Instead, ENYA has simplified the mechanics of playing. The device uses a seven-bar chord pad with 14 customisable chords on one side and a dynamic strum-knob on the other. Once connected to the ENYA MUSIC app, users can select a song, choose their desired settings and begin playing along with backing tracks.

The system supplies additional musical elements such as bass and drums, allowing a beginner to produce something that sounds much fuller than their actual playing technique might suggest.

That makes the Cyber-G Pocket unusually easy to approach. Someone with no previous guitar experience can understand the basic controls quickly and start producing music without first learning conventional chord shapes or strumming techniques.

Ease-of-use rating: 5/5

The tactile buttons and sensors also contribute to the experience. The controls feel responsive, while the chord system removes much of the initial intimidation associated with picking up a traditional instrument.

It Works; But It Is Not a Guitar Replacement

In practical terms, the Cyber-G Pocket achieves what it sets out to do. It provides an accessible way to generate music and play along with songs, and the experience is particularly well suited to casual use.

There is, however, an important distinction between making music and learning to play guitar.

The simplified pick-and-chord system does not reproduce the feel of a conventional guitar, and experienced musicians may quickly find its controls restrictive. Someone who already knows how to play guitar is unlikely to buy the Cyber-G Pocket as a replacement for their instrument.

For beginners, though, that simplicity is arguably the point. It removes much of the technical barrier and lets users focus on enjoying the music.

Functionality rating: 5/5

It Doubles as a Bluetooth Speaker

One of the smarter decisions in the Cyber-G Pocket's design is giving it a second purpose.

When users are not playing it as an instrument, it can function as a Bluetooth speaker. Its dual 10W full-range drivers produce 20W of total output, with a stated frequency range of 40Hz to 20kHz.

For a device this compact, the audio performance is impressive enough for everyday listening. It can handle background music at home, provide sound during a small gathering or simply serve as a portable speaker while travelling.

That dual functionality makes the Cyber-G Pocket easier to justify as an everyday purchase. It is not an instrument that spends most of its life sitting in a case; it can also serve as a conventional audio device.

App Integration Adds More Possibilities

The hardware is only part of the experience. The ENYA MUSIC app provides access to additional tones, backing tracks, performance presets, and customisation options.

The Cyber-G Pocket works with smartphones and computers through Bluetooth and USB-C, while its 3.5mm audio output provides an option for headphones or external audio equipment.

Compatibility is generally good, although there are some limitations. Bluetooth and USB audio cannot be used simultaneously; some smartphones may require OTG support for USB audio, and the device is not compatible with certain ENYA accessories, including the company's Cyber wireless microphones.

The app itself is easy enough to use at a basic level, although the experience becomes less intuitive once users move beyond the core functions. This is an area where future software updates could make a meaningful difference.

Battery Life Is Good Enough for Most Users

The Cyber-G Pocket contains a 3,250mAh battery rated for up to eight hours of playtime, with a quoted two-hour fast-charge time.

Eight hours should be enough for most casual sessions, travel, and social use. Someone planning to use the device heavily throughout a full day without access to a charger may want more endurance, however.

Longer battery life would be a welcome improvement in a future version, particularly given that portability is one of the product's main selling points.

How Durable Is the Folding Design?

Durability is one area where it is worth avoiding exaggerated claims. The Cyber-G Pocket is still a relatively new product, so its ability to withstand years of daily use cannot be established with certainty.

The ABS body feels solid and well-made rather than toy-like, and ENYA says the folding hinge has been stress-tested for repeated use. After regular use, the overall construction appears suitable for everyday handling.

The hinge is nevertheless the component that deserves the most attention over the long term. Any folding device introduces additional mechanical points that can potentially wear with repeated opening and closing.

For normal daily use, the Cyber-G Pocket appears reasonably reliable, but it is too early to make definitive claims about multi-year durability.

Durability rating: Good for regular use

Is the Cyber-G Pocket Good Value?

At its current promotional price of $199, compared with an MSRP of $259, the Cyber-G Pocket offers a considerable amount in one device.

For that price, buyers get a 0.8kg foldable smart instrument, 20W speakers, more than 15 tones, chord pads, Bluetooth connectivity, app integration and approximately eight hours of battery life.

That combination makes the value proposition particularly compelling for people who prioritise portability and accessibility. It is less straightforward for experienced musicians, who may prefer to spend the same money on equipment offering more traditional playing controls.

In other words, the Cyber-G Pocket represents good value for the right user, rather than being an obvious recommendation for everyone.

Who Is It Really For?

The strongest audience for the Cyber-G Pocket is beginners and casual musicians. Someone who has always wanted to experiment with guitar but never wanted to commit to lessons or carry a full-sized instrument could find the device particularly appealing.

It also makes sense for travellers, students, families, and anyone looking for a portable way to make music socially. Its ability to switch between instrument and Bluetooth speaker makes it particularly suitable for road trips, gatherings, and other situations where portability matters.

Experienced guitarists are a different story. The simplified controls are likely to feel restrictive to anyone accustomed to conventional guitar technique, so the Cyber-G Pocket should be viewed as a complementary creative gadget rather than a professional instrument.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Foldable, highly portable design

Very easy for beginners to use

Good-quality 20W speaker system

Multiple instrument tones

Useful app integration

Bluetooth, USB-C and 3.5mm connectivity

Doubles as a portable Bluetooth speaker

Cons:

Not a replacement for a traditional guitar

Simplified controls may limit experienced musicians

Some functionality depends on the app

Some accessory and connectivity limitations

Battery life could be longer

Final Verdict

The ENYA MUSIC Cyber-G Pocket is an interesting example of what happens when technology is used to remove some of the barriers associated with learning an instrument.

Its biggest achievement is not that it reproduces a guitar in a smaller package. It doesn't. Instead, it creates a simpler way for people to interact with music. The foldable design makes it genuinely portable, the chord-based controls make it approachable, and the built-in 20W speakers give it a useful second role when users are not playing.

That makes it particularly compelling for beginners, casual musicians, and travellers. Experienced guitarists may find the simplified controls limiting, while anyone looking for a serious instrument should continue to consider a conventional guitar.

There is also room for ENYA to improve the product. A more intuitive app, broader accessory compatibility, additional controls for advanced users, and longer battery life would all make the Cyber-G Pocket more attractive as the platform develops.

Overall rating: 4/5

For someone who wants an easy-to-use instrument for beginners, a unique Bluetooth speaker, and a genuinely portable music-making device in one, the Cyber-G Pocket is a surprisingly convincing package. It is less about replacing the guitar and more about making the first step into music considerably easier.