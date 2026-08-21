Hall Effect keyboards have moved from niche enthusiast products to one of the most talked-about categories in gaming peripherals. Features such as rapid trigger, adjustable actuation points, and SOCD support are now appearing in keyboards aimed at competitive players rather than only premium custom builds.

The Epomaker HE75 V2 enters that increasingly crowded space with an ambitious feature set: magnetic switches, an 8K polling rate, tri-mode connectivity, a modular control knob, and an eye-catching transparent RGB design, all at a sub-$100 price point.

The question is whether it feels like a serious gaming tool or simply a feature-heavy specification sheet.

Design and Layout

The HE75 V2 uses a 75% layout, retaining the function row, arrow keys, and navigation cluster while taking up less desk space than a full-size keyboard.

For gaming, the smaller footprint leaves more room for mouse movement, particularly in low-sensitivity FPS setups. For productivity, the layout remains familiar enough that most users will not need much adjustment time.

The standout visual element is the use of frosted transparent PC keycaps. Combined with per-key RGB lighting and a tri-side ambient light strip, the keyboard has a distinctive crystal-like appearance that is noticeably different from the typical opaque gaming keyboard aesthetic.

Hall Effect Magnetic Switch Performance

The headline feature is the Epomaker Creamy Jade Hall Effect Magnetic switch.

Unlike traditional mechanical switches that rely on physical contact, Hall Effect Magnetic switches use magnetic sensing. The practical advantage is that the actuation point can be adjusted in software, allowing users to choose deeper activation for typing or ultra-sensitive settings for gaming.

Epomaker claims adjustment in 0.005 mm increments, which is unusually granular for this price range.

In competitive games, the keyboard also supports:

Rapid Trigger

SOCD

Dynamic Keystrokes (DKS)

These features are aimed primarily at fast-paced shooters and movement-heavy games where quick input changes matter.

The keyboard additionally supports an 8K polling rate and a 128KHz full-board scan rate, specifications intended to reduce input latency and improve responsiveness.

For many players, the difference between high polling rates is subtle, but the overall responsiveness of the HE75 V2 feels appropriately fast for a Hall Effect gaming keyboard.

Typing Experience

Gaming performance is only half the story. Many users now want a keyboard that works equally well for writing, work, and everyday computing.

The HE75 V2 uses a gasket-mounted structure with five layers of sound-dampening materials. The result is a softer key feel than many tray-mounted gaming keyboards.

The factory-lubed Creamy Jade switches produce a smooth keypress with a relatively refined sound profile. Epomaker describes it as 'creamy,' and while sound preferences are subjective, it is noticeably less harsh than many stock gaming keyboards.

For extended typing sessions, the softer bottom-out feel is likely to be appreciated by users who spend as much time working as gaming.

Modular Knob Design

One of the more interesting additions is the modular top-right control system.

By default, the keyboard includes a rotary knob for volume and media control. Users can replace the knob with two programmable keys using the included components.

This is a genuinely useful feature rather than a gimmick. Gamers can assign shortcuts or macros, while creators and office users can dedicate the extra keys to workflow functions.

Connectivity and Battery Life

The HE75 V2 supports:

Bluetooth

2.4GHz wireless

USB-C wired mode

This makes it suitable for multi-device setups involving PCs, laptops, tablets, or other Bluetooth-enabled devices.

The built-in 8000mAh battery is unusually large for a compact keyboard. Epomaker rates it for up to 20 hours of use with RGB lighting enabled, which should comfortably cover several days of typical use between charges.

Software and Customisation

Epomaker's software allows adjustment of:

Key mapping

Macros

RGB effects

Actuation points

Magnetic switch behaviour

The interface is straightforward enough for basic customisation, though enthusiasts may still prefer the deeper ecosystem offered by some higher-end gaming brands.

Epomaker also offers a HE75 V2 TMR variant that upgrades the sensing technology from Hall Effect to TMR for users seeking even greater signal stability and switch compatibility.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Adjustable Hall Effect Magnetic switches

Rapid Trigger, SOCD, and DKS support

Compact 75% layout

Excellent connectivity options

Large 8000mAh battery

Comfortable gasket-mounted typing feel

Distinctive transparent RGB design

Good value at $89.99

Cons

RGB-heavy styling may not suit minimalist setups

No dedicated numpad

Advanced gaming features are most useful for competitive players

The software ecosystem is less mature than that of some major gaming brands

Who Is the Epomaker HE75 V2 Best For?

The HE75 V2 is best suited to:

Competitive FPS players

Users curious about Hall Effect keyboards without spending heavily

Gamers who want wireless flexibility

Keyboard enthusiasts who enjoy RGB customisation

Hybrid users who both work and game on the same desk

Users who need a numpad for spreadsheets or accounting may prefer a larger layout.

Price and Availability

The Epomaker HE75 V2 is currently priced at $89.99 and is available through the official Epomaker website and Amazon.

The upgraded HE75 V2 TMR variant is available separately.

Final Verdict

The Epomaker HE75 V2 succeeds because it combines several enthusiast-level features without pushing the price into premium territory.

Its biggest strengths are the adjustable Hall Effect Magnetic switches, competitive gaming features, excellent connectivity, and a surprisingly refined typing experience for a gaming-focused keyboard.

Not every user will need features such as SOCD or an 8K polling rate, but even without those headline specifications, the HE75 V2 stands out as a well-rounded 75% Hall Effect gaming keyboard that works for both gaming and everyday use.

Rating: 4.5/5

For gamers looking for a compact Hall Effect gaming keyboard with adjustable magnetic switches and strong value for money, the Epomaker HE75 V2 is one of the more compelling options in its price range.

More From Epomaker at Gamescom and IFA

Epomaker will also be heading to Germany for Gamescom and IFA, where the company plans to showcase more of its products alongside upcoming new releases. For keyboard enthusiasts following the brand, the events could provide an early look at what comes next from Epomaker beyond the HE75 V2.

About Epomaker

Founded in 2019, Epomaker is a global mechanical keyboard brand dedicated to making high-quality, feature-rich keyboards accessible to enthusiasts worldwide. Short for 'Epoch of Makers', it champions customization, creativity, and performance, blending advanced features with everyday reliability. Backed by a community-driven approach, Epomaker continuously refines its products through user feedback, delivering innovative, competitively priced keyboards built for work, play, and creation.