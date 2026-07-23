Rockstar Games' Chinese social media silence has sent the GTA 6 community into overdrive on Tuesday 23 July, as fans argue that the absence of a routine post on video platform Bilibili is a clear sign that the long‑awaited third trailer is about to drop worldwide.

The claim is unconfirmed, but the timing, coupled with Rockstar's past behaviour and earlier hints about a summer marketing push, has turned a minor scheduling quirk into the latest flashpoint in the hype cycle surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI.

Take‑Two Interactive chief executive Strauss Zelnick previously told investors that Rockstar would begin its 'final marketing push' for GTA 6 in the summer.

With July sitting squarely in that window, players have spent the month scrutinising every social media refresh, half‑expecting each Tuesday or Thursday to deliver the next look at what is already one of the most anticipated games of the decade. So far, those hopes have usually been punctured by routine GTA Online or Red Dead Online updates instead.

Bilibili Pattern Fuels GTA 6 Trailer 3 Hopes

The latest theory hinges on Bilibili, one of China's biggest video and social platforms, where Rockstar tends to publish posts several hours before they appear on X, formerly Twitter, for Western audiences. Over time, fans have treated that schedule as a kind of informal early‑warning system. When a GTA Online or Red Dead Online announcement is coming, Bilibili usually lights up first.

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That small omission has been seized on as meaningful because, on previous occasions, Rockstar has skipped Bilibili when it wants a tightly co‑ordinated, global‑to‑the‑minute reveal. Players point to earlier moments such as the rollout of GTA 6 pre‑orders, where precise timing across regions appeared to take precedence over the usual China‑first posting pattern.

On Reddit, user 'Rsodyyy' laid out the case in simple terms, asking: 'Trailer three today? No post on bilibili, five weeks since the cover reveal, and four weeks to the day of pre-orders opening.' In the febrile world of GTA 6 speculation, that rough arithmetic carries weight. Another commenter, '-PANORAMIX-', suggested the trailer could instead land 'next week which is a week before earnings,' tying the guess to Take‑Two's financial calendar.

Others dispensed with caution entirely. 'IT HAS TO LETS FUCKING GO BOYS,' wrote 'Electronic-Joke-4785,' capturing the mood of a fanbase that has been waiting more than a decade for a new mainline Grand Theft Auto.

The sober reality is that nothing has been confirmed. An absent Bilibili post has not automatically translated into major Rockstar news every time it has happened in the past, and the company has given no public indication that GTA 6 trailer three is imminent. As ever with this game, hopes are running ahead of hard facts and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Even so, there is some logic to the timing guesswork. Rockstar does appear to favour Tuesdays and Thursdays for big announcements, a quirk long noticed by fans tracking its output. Today is one of those days, and July is ebbing away. As 'Rsodyyy' put it, 'It would be insane and very surprising if they go the whole of July without absolutely nothing.'

Hype Around GTA 6 Trailer 3 After a Rocky Few Months

The eagerness for another GTA 6 trailer is not just about curiosity. It is also about resetting the narrative after a messy few months for Rockstar and its parent company.

The studio drew criticism when it emerged that GTA 6 would not be sold as a traditional physical release. Instead, players will be offered either a digital version or a boxed product that contains only a code, not a disc. For a series that has previously dominated shop shelves, that decision landed badly with some retailers. Several US chains said they would boycott stocking the boxes, arguing that they did not want to offer customers what they saw as a 'fake' physical edition.

Pricing initially looked more palatable. The base edition of GTA 6 is listed at £69.99 / $79.99, with the Ultimate Edition at £89.99 / $99.99. Those figures, while high, are in line with recent triple‑A releases and were broadly accepted. The backlash began in earnest when players realised that the more expensive tier locked story content, missions and in‑game shops behind a paywall, rather than restricting the extras to cosmetic items. For a narrative‑driven franchise, that felt like a line crossed to some would‑be buyers.

Rockstar's close partnership with Sony on GTA 6 marketing has added another layer of complication. The game is being advertised as playing 'best on PS5,' and at one point PlayStation even reworked its social media logo to mirror the neon‑drenched GTA 6 branding. That alignment suddenly looked awkward when Sony announced that it plans to stop producing physical games from January 2028.

PlayStation's move sparked its own backlash, and Rockstar, already under pressure for its digital‑only stance, appeared in danger of being dragged deeper into a broader industry row about ownership and preservation. Sony subsequently reverted its logo to normal, and the intensity of the reaction has settled into a more sustained grumble, but the episode underlined how fraught the run‑up to launch has become.

Against that backdrop, a slick, new GTA 6 trailer would offer Rockstar something very simple yet desperately needed: a return to talking about the game on screen rather than the business model around it. With every day of July that passes without trailer three, the tension ratchets up another notch.