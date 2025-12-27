One of Jeffrey Epstein's survivors publicly rebuked US president Donald Trump's Christmas message about Epstein, saying 'every accusation is a confession' in a stark and widely shared response on social media. Trump's holiday post, which defended himself while attacking Epstein associates and critics, drew sharp denunciations from those still seeking accountability from one of the most notorious sex-trafficking scandals in recent history. The survivor's succinct rebuke encapsulates a broader frustration among victims and advocates over ongoing political and legal handling of Epstein-related documentation and Trump's own controversial statements.

Trump's Christmas Message and Reaction

Trump posted a lengthy Christmas message on his Truth Social account addressing Jeffrey Epstein and various public figures linked, at least socially, to him.

The message characterised many of Epstein's former circle as 'sleazebags' who supported the convicted sex offender in the past only to later distance themselves when scrutiny intensified. Critics interpreted the language as an attempt by Trump to both deflect attention from his past association with Epstein and to weaponise the issue politically against opponents.

In response, Marijke Chartouni, a survivor of Jeffrey Epstein's abuse who has previously publicly spoken about her experiences, took to X (formerly Twitter) with a six-word rebuke: 'Every accusation is a confession. Cheers'. This comment was shared in direct reply to Trump's Christmas message, with her X account posting a screenshot of his original statements.

Chartouni's concise response has been widely circulated online and echoed by survivors and advocates who have criticised political responses to both Epstein's crimes and the subsequent release of related legal files.

Who Is Marijke Chartouni?

Marijke Chartouni is one of the individuals who has publicly identified herself as having survived abuse by Jeffrey Epstein.

For five administrations, survivors of Jeffrey Epstein have been left in the dark, waiting for answers and accountability.



In interviews reported recently, she expressed frustration with how government agencies have handled the release of Epstein-related documents, particularly those redacted under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a federal statute passed by the 119th US Congress and signed by Trump in November 2025 requiring the release of all non-classified records related to Epstein.

Chartouni has been outspoken on social media and in public commentary about her dissatisfaction with how the so-called Epstein files have been made public, noting concerns over redactions and lack of transparency. Her 'every accusation is a confession' remark directly referenced Trump's post and conveyed her view that Trump's efforts to distance himself from Epstein carry inherent implications about his past, an interpretation that has fuelled online debate among both defenders and critics of the former president.

Survivors' Broader Criticism and Calls for Accountability

Chartouni's rebuke is part of a broader pattern of public criticism from survivors and advocates. In November 2025, another Epstein survivor, Danielle Bensky, condemned Trump for characterising the release of Epstein files as a 'hoax,' publicly denouncing his comments and urging greater transparency and accountability in the distribution of records.

In addition, survivors and some lawmakers have criticised the staggered release of Epstein files, asserting that the Department of Justice did not meet the legally mandated deadline for full public disclosure under the Transparency Act.

Beyond the public comments, the politics surrounding Epstein's legacy continue to reverberate. Republican Congressman Thomas Massie, not a survivor but an advocate for full release of Epstein's files, clashed with Trump after the latter disparaged Massie on social media during the Christmas period. Massie defended his support for transparency efforts and saw an uptick in campaign donations following the exchange.

Trump's connection to Epstein has been documented over decades, long before Epstein's criminal convictions. Trump acknowledged social associations with Epstein in the 1990s and early 2000s, though he has consistently denied knowledge of the financier's criminal behaviour.

Public records have shown that Trump and Epstein moved in overlapping social circles in New York and Florida in earlier decades, a fact that has repeatedly resurfaced in political and media discussions.

The renewed focus in late-December 2025 stems from both the release of Epstein files and Trump's decision to address Epstein and his associates directly in a widely circulated Christmas message.