Former Disney child star Erik von Detten faces allegations of fraud and elder abuse in a lawsuit brought by a 97-year-old man and his 85-year-old wife, who claim they lost $900,000 (£675,000) in a gold investment dispute involving precious metals dealer Rosland Capital LLC.

Norman Greenberg, 97, and his wife, Sheila Greenberg, 85, are the plaintiffs in the case. The couple allege they invested approximately $2.1 million (£1.58 million) in gold coins but later discovered the coins were worth substantially less than they had paid. Their complaint, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on 11 May 2026, names von Detten and Rosland Capital as defendants.

The case has gained a further dimension during Rosland Capital's Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. In October, the company's unsecured creditors' committee sought court authorisation to examine von Detten and obtain documents from him. The request adds a new procedural development to the dispute, but it is not a finding of wrongdoing.

How the Gold Purchases Became a Legal Dispute

The Greenbergs' complaint says they contacted Rosland Capital after seeing a television advertisement in 2020. They allege that von Detten presented himself as knowledgeable about gold and able to help them invest, despite their limited experience with precious metals.

According to the lawsuit, the couple bought Lady Liberty gold coins in two transactions, each worth around $1 million (£750,000). They claim the coins were sent to a warehouse for storage rather than delivered directly to them.

The couple say they later determined that the coins were worth approximately $1.3 million (£975,000), against a total investment of $2.1 million (£1.58 million). They claim $900,000 (£675,000) in damages and are also seeking punitive damages.

There is a discrepancy in the figures: subtracting the stated coin value of $1.3 million from the $2.1 million investment produces a difference of $800,000 (£600,000), not $900,000. The complaint's detailed calculation should be checked before publication.

The lawsuit includes claims of intentional misrepresentation, breach of fiduciary duty, constructive fraud and conversion, alongside elder abuse allegations. These are claims made by the plaintiffs and have not been established in court.

Creditors Seek Information During Rosland's Bankruptcy

Rosland Capital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on 2 July 2026 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California. On 14 October, the company's unsecured creditors' committee filed a motion seeking court-authorised examination of von Detten and the production of documents. Such a request can help creditors gather information relevant to a bankruptcy case. It does not, by itself, establish that the person being examined has committed misconduct or is liable for a company's debts.

The bankruptcy proceedings may affect how creditors pursue claims against Rosland Capital, depending on the company's assets, liabilities, and the court's decisions. The available information does not establish how much the Greenbergs might recover or whether their civil claims will be resolved through the bankruptcy process.

The development makes the distinction between the two proceedings important: the Greenbergs' lawsuit concerns their alleged investment losses, while the bankruptcy case addresses the company's financial affairs and creditors' claims.

What Older Investors Should Check Before Buying Gold

The dispute highlights a practical risk for consumers buying precious metals: the price paid for coins is not necessarily the amount they could recover by selling them. Gold coins can carry premiums above the value of their metal content. Storage arrangements, fees, delivery rights and resale conditions can also affect an investment's overall value. Buyers should request written documentation of the specific coins purchased, where they are held, how ownership is recorded and how the dealer calculates buy-back prices.

An independent valuation can help investors compare a dealer's asking price with the coin's market value. Older buyers or anyone unfamiliar with precious metals may also benefit from seeking independent financial or legal advice before committing substantial savings.