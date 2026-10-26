US households could receive up to $14,000 in rebates for eligible home energy improvements, including heat pumps, electrical upgrades, and energy-efficient appliances. However, the maximum is not guaranteed, and eligibility depends on household income, project costs, and state-specific rules. Residents must also check whether their state is accepting applications.

The federal Home Energy Rebates programme includes two initiatives: the Home Owner Managing Energy Savings (HOMES) programme, which offers rebates of up to $8,000 for qualifying whole-home improvements, and the High-Efficiency Electric Home Rebate (HEEHR) programme, which provides up to $14,000 for eligible electrification upgrades.

Which Home Improvements Qualify for Up to $14,000?

The HEEHR programme sets maximum rebate amounts for several eligible upgrades:

Heat pumps for heating and cooling: Up to $8,000

Up to $8,000 Electrical service panel upgrades: Up to $4,000

Up to $4,000 Electric wiring: Up to $2,500

Up to $2,500 Insulation, air sealing, and ventilation: Up to $1,600

Up to $1,600 Heat pump water heaters: Up to $1,750

Up to $1,750 Electric stoves, cooktops, ranges, and ovens: Up to $840

Eligible electric heat pump clothes dryers may also qualify, subject to programme requirements. The combined rebate limit is $14,000. These individual caps are maximums, not guaranteed payments. Some improvements also require ENERGY STAR certification, so applicants should check the applicable equipment standards before purchasing products or arranging installation.

How Household Income Affects Eligibility

Under the Home Electrification and Appliances Rebate (HEAR) programme, household income relative to area median income (AMI) determines the proportion of eligible costs that may be covered. Households earning less than 80% of AMI may qualify for rebates covering up to 100% of eligible project costs. Those earning between 80% and 150% of AMI may qualify for coverage of up to 50% of eligible costs.

Actual payments remain subject to programme caps and local eligibility rules. Homeowners and renters may qualify for certain appliance rebates, depending on the state programme and the proposed improvements.

How the HOMES Programme Offers Up to $8,000

The HOMES programme supports qualifying whole-home improvements designed to reduce energy consumption. Rebates depend on modelled energy savings, with eligible projects generally required to achieve at least 20% savings under the programme criteria. Potential improvements include insulation, air sealing, heating and cooling systems, water heaters, duct sealing, appliances, and lighting.

By helping households improve energy efficiency, the programme aims to reduce energy use and improve home comfort. The amount available depends on the project's expected savings and the applicable programme rules.

Are Home Energy Rebates Available in Your State?

Availability varies across the US. Participating states, territories, and Tribal programmes determine which rebates are active, which households qualify, and which upgrades are covered. Some HEEHR rebates are available as point-of-sale discounts through participating retailers or contractors, potentially reducing upfront costs. However, households should confirm local availability before buying equipment or beginning work.

The US Department of Energy recommends checking with the relevant State or Territory Energy Office for programme details. The National Association of State Energy Officials (NASEO) also provides information about participating Home Energy Rebates programmes.

What to Check Before Applying

Before committing to an upgrade, households should verify their income eligibility, the rebate cap for the proposed improvement, equipment certification requirements, and any contractor or retailer conditions. They should also confirm that their local programme is accepting applications and that the planned work qualifies.

The potential $14,000 rebate could help eligible households pay for energy-efficient home improvements, but the maximum is not available to everyone. Checking state-specific requirements first can help applicants understand their options and avoid unexpected costs.