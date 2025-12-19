In an emotionally charged speech at the Turning Point USA AmericaFest, Erika Kirk, widow of the late founder of the organisation, Charlie Kirk, publicly endorsed Vice-President JD Vance as her choice for the 2028 presidential candidate.

Kirk pledged to inspire the grassroots to snag a winning Republican re-election and to see Vance ascend to the highest office in what she referred to as 'the most resounding way possible.'

While Vance has not declared his intention to run for the presidential election, Kirk's emotional pledge at the Phoenix Convention Centre marked one of the most explicit endorsements yet, highlighting how sections of the conservative movement are already coalescing around a future standard-bearer.

Her comments indicate a new wave in the conservative movement to rally support for Vance, a serious Republican Party nominee.

Channelled Energy For Stronger Political MAGA

When Kirk appeared at AmericaFest in the Phoenix Convention Centre, it was not only a politically endorsing occasion but also a display of endurance following the assassination of her husband, Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point.

Erika went on stage to reiterate her support for the movement her deceased husband formed. Her introduction, however, was marred by technical problems: her prepared speech disappeared from her iPad, so she had to improvise.

'All 50 states represented,' she told attendees. 'We have 25 countries represented, plus Puerto Rico. But I have the list here. Don't worry, guys, Egypt is not on the list,' she added.

Dedication To Conservative Objectives

Kirk also mentioned that TPUSA would return to college campuses in 2026 to carry on the legacy of her late husband, who sparked debate and truth. She said that Charlie loves debate, and it would always remain the DNA of Turning Point USA.

She unveiled new plans, such as the Pick up the Mic Campaign and campus tours in spring and fall of 2026, which would revitalise young conservatives and encourage free speech.

This is aimed at strengthening the organisation's power and preparing the ground for future debate battles on elections.

In Support Of Vance

Of most interest was, arguably, Kirk's open endorsement of JD Vance. Although Vance has not officially declared a presidential campaign, the Vice-President is widely regarded as a candidate for the GOP nomination. Kirk stated that she supported her 'husband's friend, JD Vance,' in the 2028 election.

The approval comes in line with Kirk's positive remarks about Vance.

In an interview with Megyn Kelly, she discussed their personal relationship, highlighting Charlie's vocal support for Vance's Senate bid before.

Kirk also discussed the larger electoral ambition of her organisation, which focused on establishing a red wall in key battleground states such as Arizona, Nevada, and New Hampshire.

She said that it is 'investing in states, not just in races.'

'We're going to ensure that President Trump has Congress for all four years,' she said.

More broadly, her speech reflected a Republican movement already thinking beyond the next election cycle.

Whether Vance ultimately runs or not, Kirk's intervention shows how the race for 2028 has quietly begun, shaped as much by grassroots activism and personal alliances as by official declarations.