Eton College, which boasts many British royals among its alumni, has been forced to issue an apology after its pupils allegedly jeered at female visitors from a state school.

It has sanctioned the students who have been accused of hurling racial slurs at the girls, and using misogynistic language towards them. The alleged incident took place during a speech by TV host and former politician Nigel Farage last week.

The school has apologised for the "totally unacceptable" behaviour after anonymous social media users put out posts narrating the incident, per a BBC report.

"My daughter thought it explained a lot about why this country is in the state it is in. Their behaviour was awful," wrote a parent of one of the girls anonymously. The others claimed that their girls were subjected to "racial slurs" and "generally misogynistic comments."

The college, in a statement later said: "The behaviour of some Eton pupils at a recent talk by Nigel Farage was totally unacceptable and Eton has apologised unreservedly to those affected."

"Eton demands that all our pupils treat others with decency and respect. That did not happen on this occasion and the school has investigated and sanctioned a number of pupils. The Head Master has addressed all boys to reinforce the school's expectations," it added.

The fact that #NigelFarage was booked as a speaker by #Eton college is bad enough. The fact that privileged little shits booed state school girls is completely reprehensible.#Eton should not have charitable status obviously & this loophole should be closed .#EtonCollege — Eilís Breathnach (@bberrybeth365) November 19, 2022

Why did Eton College invite prominent racist and Putin apologist Nigel Farage to speak to a bunch of schoolchildren? #r4today — Sam Brook (@SlothBracelet) November 19, 2022

Eton kids subjected girls from a nearby state school to misogynistic abuse and racial slurs after a Nigel Farage speech. In two decades' time, these boys will be the men who rule Britain. — David__Osland (@David__Osland) November 19, 2022

The institution, located in Windsor, Berkshire, has educated generations of British and foreign aristocracy. But Prince William and Prince Harry's enrolment was the first time that members of the British Royal Family in direct line of succession studied there, shedding the royal tradition of male education at either the naval college or Gordonstoun, or by tutors.

It is one of the most expensive institutes to study at in Britain and charges more than £40,000 a year per pupil. The college, founded in 1440, is the largest boarding school in England.