Thousands of passengers were left stranded after an unexploded World War II bomb was discovered near Gare du Nord in Paris, halting all Eurostar services between the French capital, London, and Brussels. The ordnance, weighing 500kg (1,100 lbs), was uncovered by workers at 4:00 am during routine maintenance near Saint-Denis, causing widespread travel disruption. Officials have warned that train services will not resume before 16:00 CET.

Major Disruption for Passengers

The discovery of the bomb has paralysed one of Europe's busiest transport hubs, which typically serves 700,000 passengers per day. French rail operator SNCF has imposed a 500-metre exclusion zone around the site, with bomb disposal experts working to neutralise the threat, as reported by Euronews.

An SNCF spokesperson told CNN, 'It's really huge, the bomb could be a serious threat to people's lives.' The French railway manager reported that the bomb weighs 500kg, including 200kg of explosives. Police have set up a 500-metre security perimeter, and all access to the area in Saint-Denis has been blocked while the bomb squad works to remove the device.

Passenger Chaos and Eurostar's Response

Eurostar passengers arriving at St Pancras International Station in London this morning were met with lengthy queues and confusion. One traveller told IBTimes UK: 'Just spent the last three hours in a line just to get sent home. I am depressed, literally half the day spent in a line just to be sent home anyways. The Eurostar system is completely shut down.'

The passenger, who arrived at St Pancras International Station at 6:30 am for a 7:00 am train to Paris, was held in line until 9:00 am, when Eurostar announced the halt in operations. The traveller also shared an email from Eurostar, notifying passengers of the cancellation and providing details on their options.

Eurostar has recommended passengers take a train to Lille or fly to Paris if urgent travel is required. However, many customers have voiced frustration over delays in the refund process, which can take up to 28 days, and the lack of compensation for booking or exchange fees. Some are also struggling with added costs for accommodation. One passenger stated: 'I already had my hostel. I only had it for today, so I'm probably losing that money since they won't pay us anything for the cancellation.'

Alternative Travel Options and Expected Delays

With services suspended until at least 16:00 CET, delays could extend further into the evening if the bomb disposal team is unable to remove the device quickly. Authorities have yet to confirm a definitive timeline, and passengers are advised to check for updates before heading to the station.

For those affected, Eurostar is offering three options:

Free ticket exchanges for future travel. E-vouchers valid for 12 months. Refunds (excluding booking fees and additional costs). Further details on claiming refunds and alternative travel arrangements can be found on Eurostar's official page.

A Rare But Serious Incident

While unexploded wartime bombs are still discovered across France, it is highly unusual for one to be found in such a densely populated area. Experts believe the device was likely buried during the German occupation of Paris in World War II. Authorities remain on high alert, ensuring the situation is handled safely.

As the bomb squad continues its delicate operation, thousands of passengers remain in limbo, waiting for one of Europe's busiest train routes to resume operations.